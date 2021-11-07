2022 BMW K 1600 Grand America First Look (6 Fast Facts)

The 2022 BMW K 1600 Grand America arrives on the scene as part of a four-motorcycle K 1600 lineup from the German factory. Earlier dug deep into the technical updates that the K 1600s share—motor and suspension revisions and improvement—so we encourage you to click here to read about those significant changes. This story focuses on the changes exclusive to the Grand America—a low-slung full dresser—the most expensive K 1600 variant of the quartet of inline-6 touring motorcycles.
- BMW’s new 2.0 audio system is standard equipment on the 2022 BMW K 1600 Grand America. Preset equalizations allow the rider to tailor the sound to a personal liking. Four presets—Bass-boost, Treble-boost, Voice, and Balanced—are crafted with the expectation that you’ll be using speaking in your helmet to enjoy the 2.0 system. A Studio profile provides the best san-helmet sound, which BMW associates with the motorcycle being parked. Additionally, the treble and bass adjustments are capable of wide swings in impact. BMW has also integrated with 2.0 system into the Grand America’s wiring system, rather than treating it as an add-on. Additionally, you get a year’s worth of SiriusXM satellite radio for free. You keep track of it all on the 10.25-inch TFT dash.
- There are three styling options for the Grand America—Standard, Exclusive, and Option 719 Midnight. Here’s what each entails:
Standard
- Black Storm Metallic body
- Frame, engine, and seat in black
- Slipstream deflector trim, tank center cover, front part of the front fender in Black Storm Metallic
- Engine spoiler in Night Black Matte
Exclusive
- Manhattan Metallic Matte body
- Frame, engine, and seat in black
- Slipstream deflector trim and tank center cover in Black Storm Metallic
- Front part of the front fender in Manhattan White Metallic
- Engine spoiler in Night Black Matte
- $275 MSRP
Option 719 Midnight Edition
- Meteoric Dust II Metallic body with water transfer printing method
- Frame and engine in black
- Option 719 seat in black, with diamond topstitching and model designation
- Slipstream deflector trim, front part of the front fender, and tank center cover in Meteoric Dust II Metallic
- Engine spoiler in Night Black Matte
- $2750 MSRP
- Although there are no BMW assembled packages for the Grand America, BMW does offer customization “serving suggestions.” The Comfortable One recommends base support for the comfort armrests, and liners for the top case and side cases. BMW suggests base support for the comfort armrests and chrome-plated mirror caps for The Conspicuous One.
- To help differentiate the Grand America from the B bagger, it enjoys a few extra standard features. Besides the obvious top case and additional sound system speakers, the Grand America includes a quickshifter, keyless ride, central locking system, and an anti-theft alarm.
- If you’re wondering about the “water transfer printing method” used on the Option 719 Midnight Edition, you’re not the only one—fortunately, BMW explains it. The Option 719 Midnight Edition includes a Galaxy theme. It looks like a custom paint job of a night sky. It’s a production process, but it’s a complicated one. Backing films are designed and created. With that accomplished, the back films are activated in a water bath. Then, the film and the objective (bag or tank) are pressed together in the water bath. The graphic is then transferred onto the objective. A hand-applied two-component clear coat is applied over the graphic to protect it.
- You can get a 2022 BMW K 1600 Grand America in February. The list price is $27,745—$5200 more than the B bagger.
2022 BMW K 1600 Grand America Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-6
- Displacement: 1649cc
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 67.5mm
- Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 6750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 132 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm
- Maximum speed: 101 mph
- Compression ratio: 12.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Gearbox: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gears and quickshifter
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated multi-disc
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Die-cast aluminum w/ extruded aluminum subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable BMW Motorrad Duolever w/ central spring strut; 4.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Semi-active BMW Motorrad Paralever; 4.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware ABS standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 63.7 inches
- Rake: 27.8 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Seat height: 29.5 inches
- Curb weight: 816 pounds
- Fuel capacity: 7.0 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 40 mpg
2022 BMW K 1600 Grand America Price: $27,475 MSRP