2022 BMW K 1600 Grand America First Look (6 Fast Facts)

This week’s Podcast starts off with a comparison between two ADV class bikes, the 2021 BMW F 900 XR, and Triumph’s Tiger 850 Sport. On the face of it, these two machines are very similar, yet as we discovered, they’re really very different. Nic de Sena takes us through them and the surprising differences. If you’re in the market for this style of machine, we’ll be interested to hear which one you end up with, and why. Our contact information is below, so please let us know what you think!

In the second segment, Neale Bayly introduces us to his Laverda project. Laverda is one of the storied Italian brands that sadly disappeared some time ago. But in the 1970s Laverda was alive and well, and some iconic motorcycles came out of the factory. Neale chats with me about resurrecting one of the first motorcycles he acquired and the stories that are woven into the fabric of that machine.

Enjoy! Arthur Coldwells

To contact us email producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com

BMW F 900 XR vs. Triumph Tiger Sport Comparison

Neale Bayly Rides YouTube

Wellspring International Outreach