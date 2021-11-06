2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Although motorcycles are now banned from racing the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, that hasn’t stopped the production of the new 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak high-performance ADV-based motorcycle. While the standard Multistrada V4 is ready for off-pavement duty, the new Pikes Peak is pure-street. Let’s find out what makes the hill climber tick.
- The is the third style of street-only motorcycle that uses the Ducati V4 powerplant. The Panigale V4 started the ball rolling, with the Streetfighter V4 bringing the powerplant to the upright masses. The 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak uses the Granturismo version of the V4—it powers all flavors of Multistrada V4—which puts out 170 horsepower at 10,500 rpm and a torque peak of 92 ft-lbs at 8750 rpm. It makes this happen with a 14.0:1 compression ratio, and the valves can go 36,000 miles between clearance checks. The exhaust gasses are routed through a titanium and carbon-fiber Akrapovič muffler.
- The Race riding mode makes its debut on the Pikes Peak. While you won’t be racing it at Pikes Peak, you can get track-level performance. Race mode broadens the hit of the rev limiter, telling the rider to shift at the optimum rpm. The quickshifter is programmed to allow for the most aggressive of downshifts. Also, the throttle response is sharpened compared to the Multistrada V4’s High Power mode. The rest of the Ducati electronics suite is tuned for sportier riding than the ADV-aimed standard Multistrada V4.
- The wheels are what make the Pikes Peak a pure street bike with long-travel suspension. The use of 17-inch wheels on both ends with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV rubber tells you to stay out of the dirt. The black wheels are forged aluminum from Marchesini; the wheels’ weight is nearly six pounds less than those employed on the upscale Multistrada V4 S.
- The 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is nearly nine pounds lighter than the Multistrada V4 S. Various carbon fiber goodies help cut ounces.
- Ducati outfitted the 2022 Pikes Peak with Öhlins semi-active suspension at both ends. The semi-active suspension gets the latest Smart EC 2.0 software you’ll also find on the Panigale V4 S and Streetfighter V4 S. According to Ducati, the software adjusts for the rider’s style. The fork has the same 6.7 inches of travel as the standard Multistrada V4, with the rear getting 0.4 inches less travel.
- Given the inevitable higher speeds on the street, the Pikes Peak monocoque frame has the front end kicked out a bit. The 25.75 degrees of rake on the Pikes Peak is 1.25 degrees more than the standard Multistrada V4, and the trail is lengthened by 0.7 of an inch. The wheelbase is also stretched 1.1 inches.
- Braking is derived from the Panigale V4. That means 330mm front discs and Brembo Stylema calipers. The Multistrada V4 S gets its own pads, while the Pikes Peak uses the more aggressive Panigale V4 brake pads in the front.
- The ergonomics on the 2022 Pikes Peak are more sport than ADV. Compared to the standard Multistrada V4, the Pikes Peak’s footpegs are moved up and back for more cornering clearance, and the handlebar is both lower and narrower.
- Safety features on the V4 Pikes Peak include cornering ABS, radar-supported adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot detection. Everything is controlled via the 6.5-inch TFT dash, which interfaces with your smartphone.
- You can have the Pikes Peak in any livery you want, as long as it’s Pikes Peak. As you can see, that’s red-and-black, with inspiration coming from the GP21 MotoGP bike raced by Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller.
- Delivery of the 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is in February. The MSRP is set at $28,995, making it the most expensive model in the Multistrada V4 lineup.
2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Specs
ENGINE
- Type: V4 Granturismo; 90-degree V4 w/ counterrotating crankshaft
- Displacement: 1158cc
- Bore x stroke: 83 x 53.5mm
- Maximum power: 170 horsepower @ 10,500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 92 ft-lbs @ 8750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 14.0:1
- Fueling: 46mm-equivalent elliptical throttle bodies
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Exhaust: Double catalytic converter w/ 4 lambda probes
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears and standard quickshifter
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum monocoque
- Front suspension; travel: Fully electronically adjustable Öhlins semi-active 48mm inverted fork; 6.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully electronically adjustable Öhlins TTX36 semi-active shock w/ electronic spring-preload adjustment; 6.7 inches
- Wheels: Marchesini forged aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.5
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo Stylema 4-piston/2-pad calipers and radial master cylinder
- Rear brakes: 265mm disc w/ Brembo 2-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Cornering aware
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 62.8 inches
- Rake: 25.75 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 33.1 or 33.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.8 gallons
- Curb weight: 527 pounds
- Color: Pikes Peak
2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Price: $28,995 MSRP