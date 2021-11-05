2022 BMW K 1600 GT First Look (Fast Facts + 24 Photos)

The entire BMW K 1600 lineup benefits from a wide variety of features for 2022, from the motor to the dash. We went over the 2022 BMW K 1600 changes in another story. We’re not going to repeat ourselves for this 2022 BMW K 1600 GT first look. Instead, we’re going to talk about the changes specific to this model.

The new GT comes in three distinctive finishes—Standard, Sport Style, and Option 791. Here’s how you can tell them apart:

Standard

Black Storm Metallic body

Frame, engine, seat, and front brake calipers in black

Front fender, tank center cover, and slipstream deflector trim in Black Storm Metallic

Radiator cowls in Night Black Matt

Sport Style

Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red Metallic body

Frame and engine in black

Seat in black with grey piping and decorative stitching

Front part of the front fender in Light White

Radiator cowls in Night Black Matt

Tank center cover and slipstream deflector trim in Black Storm Metallic

Gold-anodized front brake calipers

Option 719

Mineral White metallic with pinstriping

Frame, engine, seat, and front calipers in black

Tank center cover and front part of the front fender in Mineral White Metallic

Radiator cowls in Night Black Matt

Chrome slipstream deflector trim

Optional Option 719 seat with diamond top-stitching in saddle brown and cloud print

Optional Option 719 classic forged rims

BMW is also known for its packages, and the 2022 BMW K 1600 GT gets one this year:

Premium Package

Keyless Ride

Central Locking System

Gear Shift Assist Pro

Anti-Theft Alarm

Audio System 2.0

LED fog lights

Engine protection bar

Options available individually range from a low seat (slammed 1.2 inches), Option 719 bench seat, floor lighting, and the Sport Style body.

2022 BMW K 1600 GT Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-6

Displacement: 1649cc

Bore x stroke: 72 x 67.5mm

Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 6750 rpm

Maximum torque: 132 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm

Maximum speed: 125+ mph

Compression ratio: 12.2:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Gearbox: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gears (quickshift optional)

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated multi-disc

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Die-cast aluminum w/ extruded aluminum subframe

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable BMW Motorrad Duolever w/ central spring strut; 4.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Semi-active BMW Motorrad Paralever; 4.9 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 320mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Cornering-aware ABS standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 63.7 inches

Rake: 27.8 degrees

Trail: 4.2 inches

Seat height: 31.9 inches

Curb weight: 756 pounds

Fuel capacity: 7.0 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 40 mpg

2022 BMW K 1600 GT Price: $23,895 MSRP

2022 BMW K 1600 GT Photo Gallery