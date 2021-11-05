2022 BMW K 1600 GT First Look (Fast Facts + 24 Photos)

The entire BMW K 1600 lineup benefits from a wide variety of features for 2022, from the motor to the dash. We went over the 2022 BMW K 1600 changes in another story. We’re not going to repeat ourselves for this 2022 BMW K 1600 GT first look. Instead, we’re going to talk about the changes specific to this model.
The new GT comes in three distinctive finishes—Standard, Sport Style, and Option 791. Here’s how you can tell them apart:
Standard
- Black Storm Metallic body
- Frame, engine, seat, and front brake calipers in black
- Front fender, tank center cover, and slipstream deflector trim in Black Storm Metallic
- Radiator cowls in Night Black Matt
Sport Style
- Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red Metallic body
- Frame and engine in black
- Seat in black with grey piping and decorative stitching
- Front part of the front fender in Light White
- Radiator cowls in Night Black Matt
- Tank center cover and slipstream deflector trim in Black Storm Metallic
- Gold-anodized front brake calipers
Option 719
- Mineral White metallic with pinstriping
- Frame, engine, seat, and front calipers in black
- Tank center cover and front part of the front fender in Mineral White Metallic
- Radiator cowls in Night Black Matt
- Chrome slipstream deflector trim
- Optional Option 719 seat with diamond top-stitching in saddle brown and cloud print
- Optional Option 719 classic forged rims
BMW is also known for its packages, and the 2022 BMW K 1600 GT gets one this year:
Premium Package
- Keyless Ride
- Central Locking System
- Gear Shift Assist Pro
- Anti-Theft Alarm
- Audio System 2.0
- LED fog lights
- Engine protection bar
Options available individually range from a low seat (slammed 1.2 inches), Option 719 bench seat, floor lighting, and the Sport Style body.
We have tested the BMW K 1600 GT
2022 BMW K 1600 GT Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-6
- Displacement: 1649cc
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 67.5mm
- Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 6750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 132 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm
- Maximum speed: 125+ mph
- Compression ratio: 12.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Gearbox: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gears (quickshift optional)
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated multi-disc
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Die-cast aluminum w/ extruded aluminum subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable BMW Motorrad Duolever w/ central spring strut; 4.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Semi-active BMW Motorrad Paralever; 4.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware ABS standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 63.7 inches
- Rake: 27.8 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 inches
- Curb weight: 756 pounds
- Fuel capacity: 7.0 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 40 mpg
2022 BMW K 1600 GT Price: $23,895 MSRP