2022 BMW K 1600 GT First Look (Fast Facts + 24 Photos)

By
Don Williams
-

The entire BMW K 1600 lineup benefits from a wide variety of features for 2022, from the motor to the dash. We went over the 2022 BMW K 1600 changes in another story. We’re not going to repeat ourselves for this 2022 BMW K 1600 GT first look. Instead, we’re going to talk about the changes specific to this model.

2022 BMW K 1600 GT First Look Price

The new GT comes in three distinctive finishes—Standard, Sport Style, and Option 791. Here’s how you can tell them apart:

Standard

  • Black Storm Metallic body
  • Frame, engine, seat, and front brake calipers in black
  • Front fender, tank center cover, and slipstream deflector trim in Black Storm Metallic
  • Radiator cowls in Night Black Matt

Sport Style

  • Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red Metallic body
  • Frame and engine in black
  • Seat in black with grey piping and decorative stitching
  • Front part of the front fender in Light White
  • Radiator cowls in Night Black Matt
  • Tank center cover and slipstream deflector trim in Black Storm Metallic
  • Gold-anodized front brake calipers

Option 719

  • Mineral White metallic with pinstriping
  • Frame, engine, seat, and front calipers in black
  • Tank center cover and front part of the front fender in Mineral White Metallic
  • Radiator cowls in Night Black Matt
  • Chrome slipstream deflector trim
  • Optional Option 719 seat with diamond top-stitching in saddle brown and cloud print
  • Optional Option 719 classic forged rims

2022 BMW K 1600 GT First Look MSRP

BMW is also known for its packages, and the 2022 BMW K 1600 GT gets one this year:

Premium Package

  • Keyless Ride
  • Central Locking System
  • Gear Shift Assist Pro
  • Anti-Theft Alarm
  • Audio System 2.0
  • LED fog lights
  • Engine protection bar

Options available individually range from a low seat (slammed 1.2 inches), Option 719 bench seat, floor lighting, and the Sport Style body.

We have tested the BMW K 1600 GT

2022 BMW K 1600 GT Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-6
  • Displacement: 1649cc
  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 67.5mm
  • Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 6750 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 132 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm
  • Maximum speed: 125+ mph
  • Compression ratio: 12.2:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Gearbox: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gears (quickshift optional)
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated multi-disc
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Die-cast aluminum w/ extruded aluminum subframe
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable BMW Motorrad Duolever w/ central spring strut; 4.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Semi-active BMW Motorrad Paralever; 4.9 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
  • Rear brake: 320mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Cornering-aware ABS standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 63.7 inches
  • Rake: 27.8 degrees
  • Trail: 4.2 inches
  • Seat height: 31.9 inches
  • Curb weight: 756 pounds
  • Fuel capacity: 7.0 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 40 mpg

2022 BMW K 1600 GT Price: $23,895 MSRP

2022 BMW K 1600 GT Photo Gallery

