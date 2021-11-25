2022 Yamaha MT-10 SP First Look [8 Fast Facts + 18 Photos]

A few days ago, we let the cat out of the bag on the 2022 Yamaha MT-10, which enjoyed a broad range of technical updates. Now, we’re happy to tell you about the 2022 Yamaha MT-10 SP, which supplants the standard MT-10 as Yamaha’s flagship naked upright sportbike and king of The Dark Side of Japan, as the tuning fork folks call it. We’re not going to go over the same road twice, so click here to read about all of the MT10’s updates—they all apply to the MT-10 SP. Instead, it’s time to forge into new territory and see what makes the MT-10 SP an SP.
- Öhlins semi-active suspension is the defining feature of the 2022 Yamaha MT-10. However, this isn’t just any Öhlins semi-active suspension. The MT-10 SP is the first motorcycle to get the latest generation of this technology, so the new SP has even more advanced suspension than the Yamaha YZF-R1M superbike.
- Öhlins has added spool valve damping technology to the mix. This allows for a wider range of damping adjustment, as well as making each adjustment more precise. This is especially useful on the street, where there’s a wider range of unexpected challenges to the suspension. Spool valves are considered superior to shims, as they are resistant to cavitation, less sensitive to oil temperature, and react more consistently.
- Yamaha gives you three suspension modes with the semi-active capability engaged, and three manual modes with it turned off.
- The semi-active modes get both alphanumeric names, along with descriptive monikers. A-1 (Sport) is for the track and bombing through canyons. A-2 (Intermediate) is for streetfighting in urban areas and general riding. A-3 (Tour) makes things comfortable when you’re riding casually or droning out miles on the Interstate.
- The three manual modes—M-1, M-2, and M-3—are fully customizable. Instead of getting out the tools to change the damping, all changes are done via the 4.2-inch TFT display and switchgear on the handlebar.
- Steel-braided brake lines are exclusive to the 2022 Yamaha MT-10 SP.
- Yamaha gives the MT-10 SP its own styling touches. The swingarm is polished, and a color-matched chin fair is added. Additionally, the Liquid Metal/Raven color combo is exclusive to this motorcycle.
- The SP runs $2900 more than the standard MT-10. You have some time to lift the couch cushions before the 2022 Yamaha MT-10 arrives in dealers—look for it in May 2022 with an MSRP of $16,899, about the same price as the new 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2.
We have tested the Yamaha MT-10
Photography by Matthijs van Roon
2022 Yamaha MT-10 SP Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4 w/ crossplane crankshaft
- Displacement: 998cc
- Bore x stroke: 79.0 x 50.9mm
- Compression ratio: 12.0:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 16 valves
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate assist-and-slipper clutch
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Twin-spar aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins inverted 43mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Öhlins piggyback-reservoir shock; 4.7 inches
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brake: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston calipers and Brembo radial master cylinder
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
- ABS: Cornering-aware
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.3 inches
- Rake: 24.0 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 32.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 36 mpg
- Curb weight: 472 pounds
- Colors: Liquid Metal/Raven
2022 Yamaha MT-10 SP Price: $18,899 MSRP