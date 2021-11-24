2022 Benelli TRK 800 First Look [12 Fast Facts: New ADV Motorcycle]

We were impressed with the Benelli TRK502 and TRK502X adventure/sport/touring motorcycles we tested this year. The two brothers had good power and handling. However, they also were heavy and seemingly overbuilt, leaving us wanting a larger motor in the heft chassis. For 2022, Benelli is doing one better. The all-new 2022 Benelli TRK 800 has a larger engine it a fresh chassis with upgraded hardware. Although it’s not confirmed for the United States yet, that doesn’t stop us from taking a close look at this intriguing motorcycle.
- Benelli motorcycles are designed in Pesaro, Italy, as they have been for 110 years. The twist is that the resulting motorcycles are built by Qianjiang Motorcycle in Wenling on China’s Pacific coast, which owns Benelli and designs the motors. In turn, Qianjiang Motorcycle is owned by Geely, which also owns several automotive brands, including Volvo, Lotus, and Smart. Annual revenue for Geely is nearly $15 billion. International finance is fascinating.
- The 2022 Benelli TRK 800’s 754cc motor is all-new, though a familiar configuration. Benelli went for a short-stroke design for the DOHC twin—the stroke is shorter than the 502 motors. The 75-horsepower peak comes at 8500 rpm, with torque maxing out at 49 ft-lbs at 6500 rpm. A pair of 43mm throttle bodies feed the liquid-cooled cylinders.
- The six-speed transmission is mated to a clutch with assist and slipper functions. The only thing missing is a quickshifter.
- The steel trellis frame utilizes an aluminum swingarm. The chassis has a roomy 60+ inch wheelbase, though we don’t have rake and trail numbers. The seat height of 32.8 inches is the same as a Honda CB500X, making the TRK 800 approachable to a broad range of riders. However, it’s still on the heavy side, hitting the scales at about the same weight as the BMW R 1250 GS.
- The Marzocchi fork is an example of the beefy nature of the TRK 800. We liked the action and feel of the 50mm fork on the TRK502s, though not the weight. The 502 fork is non-adjustable, while the 800 gets full adjustability and the Marzocchi name. The shock is cantilevered—no linkage—and has adjustability for rebound damping and spring preload. Wheel travel is a moderate 6.7 inches at both ends.
- Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires signal that the 2022 Benelli TRK 800 has a legitimate interest in straying from the pavement. The wheels are wire-spoked with aluminum rims, in an ADV-standard 19-/17-inch hoop combination.
- Braking is serious, with radially mounted Brembo calipers and 320mm discs up front. The rear also gets the Brembo treatment, along with a 260mm disc. ABS is standard; we don’t have any details about off-road ABS modes.
- The fuel tank holds nearly six gallons, and the 2022 Benelli TRK 800 is rated for over 50 mpg. In true adventure style, the range is knocking on the door of 300 miles between fill-ups.
- A seven-inch TFT dash greets the rider.
- With LED lighting giving the designers some freedom, the Italian styling is fantastic. The Chinese motor is the weak link visually, so it is blacked out and remains inconspicuous against the colorful plastic and rims. The finish of the TRK 800 looks outstanding in the photos, though we will have to reserve final judgment until we see one in person.
- Accessory side cases and a top case are available, fulfilling the TRK 800’s promise as an adventure-tourer.
- The 2022 Benelli TRK 800 won’t be on showroom floors anywhere in the world until the second half of 2022. We’re hoping the SSR Motorsports, the Benelli importer in the United States, will be bringing the TRK 800 in ASAP.
2022 Benelli TRK 800 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 754cc
- Bore x stroke: 88 x 62mm
- Maximum power: 75 horsepower @ 8500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 49 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ dual 43mm throttle bodies
- Lubrication: Wet sump
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel trellis w/ aluminum swingarm
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable Marzocchi 50mm inverted fork; 6.7 inches
- Rear suspension: Cantilevered rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 6.7 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoked w/ aluminum rim
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.00
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25
- Tires: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR
- Front tire: 110/80 x 19
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston monobloc calipers
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 60.2 inches
- Seat height: 32.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 8.3 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 5.8 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 51 mpg
- Curb weight: 550 pounds (approx.)
2022 Benelli TRK 800 Price: MSRP TBA