2022 BMW K 1600 GTL First Look (7 Fast Facts + 26 Photos)

We’ve gone over all the changes to the full range of 2022 BMW K 1600 models, so we’re not going to repeat them all here. Instead, we’re going to focus on what’s specifically new on the 2022 BMW K 1600 GTL, the German company’s flagship luxury sport touring motorcycle.
- The 2022 BMW K 1600 GTL has an optional Comfort package. It includes a quickshifter, auxiliary LED headlight, engine protection bar, keyless ride, central locking system, and anti-theft alarm.
- BMW offers a standard version of the 2022 GTL, along with two optional styling choices. In addition to the name of each version, BMW has a clever little tag line for each. The Basic is “The straightforward one.” Exclusive style is “The exclusive one.” If you opt for Option 719, you’ll have “The elegant one.”
- Here’s a rundown of how each of the three versions is styled:
Basic
- Blackstorm metallic body, front fender, tank center cover, and slipstream deflector trim
- Monolith Metallic Matt frame and engine spoiler
- Platinum engine
- Black seat
Exclusive
- Gravityblue Metallic body, front of the front fender
- Monolith Metallic Matt frame, rear of the front fender, and engine spoiler
- Platinum engine
- Black seat
- Blackstorm Metallic tank center cover
- Chrome slipstream deflector trim and strips on cases
Option 719
- Mineral White Metallic body w/ pinstripes
- Monolith Metallic Matt frame and rear of the front fender
- Platinum engine
- Mineral White Metallic front of front fender w/ chrome bar
- Black seat (optional Option 719 seat has diamond top-stitching in saddle brown and cloud print)
- For further customization inspiration, BMW has what it calls “serving suggestions” for the GTL. If you want “The long-distance runner,” you’ll add the comfort windscreen, armrests for the passenger, touring case impact protection, and liners for the cases. “The exclusive one,” not to be confused with the Exclusive style, adds some shiny stuff—chrome-plated wind deflector, mirror caps, and touring top case cover.
- The GTL is the only K 1600 that offers a tubular handlebar as an option. A high seat is available for the GTL and the Grand America.
- Along with the Grand America, the GTL has the new audio system 2.0. We describe this in-depth in our coverage of all the 2022 K 1600s. The short version is it’s designed to be listened to with the motorcycle at rest or with your helmet on while riding. Electronic equalization gives the 2.0 sound package flexibility. It gives you access to digital radio and satellite radio subscription services.
- The 2022 BMW K 1600 GTL will run you $26,895, before you indulge in options. Look for the GTL in your local BMW dealer in February.
We have tested the BMW K 1600 GTL
2022 BMW K 1600 GTL Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-6
- Displacement: 1649cc
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 67.5mm
- Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 6750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 132 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm
- Maximum speed: 125+ mph
- Compression ratio: 12.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Gearbox: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gears (quickshift optional)
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated multi-disc
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Die-cast aluminum w/ extruded aluminum subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable BMW Motorrad Duolever w/ central spring strut; 4.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Semi-active BMW Motorrad Paralever; 4.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware ABS standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 63.7 inches
- Rake: 27.8 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Seat height: 29.5 inches
- Curb weight: 789 pounds
- Fuel capacity: 7.0 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 40 mpg
2022 BMW K 1600 GTL Price: $26,895 MSRP