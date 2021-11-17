2022 Honda Navi First Look [13 Fast Facts – $1807 Motorcycle]

Honda is expanding its highly successfully miniMOTO lineup in an unexpected way with the all-new 2022 Honda Navi. Previous Honda miniMOTO motorcycles were powered by a fuel-injected 125cc motor. As you’re going to be seeing, the Navi retro-tech, with features we wouldn’t expect to see on a new Honda motorcycle.
- Let’s get your attention right away—the MSRP is $1807. Even though we’re not sure where the odd number came from, we like how low it is.
- The 109cc motor is carbureted. In 2022, we would think any new Honda would be fuel-injected—and we would be wrong. The 2022 Honda Navi’s slightly undersquare SOHC two-valve motor is fed by a 16mm carburetor.
- A CVT is used, revealing the Navi’s motor’s scooter heritage. It’s twist-and-go, with a continuously variable belt transmission—no gears or clutch to worry about.
- The Honda Activa scooter is the forefather of the Navi. The Activa is a scooter that has enjoyed great success in Asia.
- The Navi features Honda’s advanced eSP friction-reducing technology. Features that reduce drag in the drive train include a hydraulic cam chain tensional lifter, double-cog final drive belt, offset cylinder, roller rocker arms, and smoother airflow from intake to exhaust. The result is fuel consumption that allows for 110 miles per gallon. The fuel tank holds 3.6 quarts, so the range is right around 100 miles between fill-ups. A fuel gauge will help you avoid pushing.
- Maintenance requirements are minimal. You’ll have to ride 2500 urban miles before changing the oil. The air filter can go 10,000 miles before being replaced.
- The centerstand will simplify maintenance, and provide stability when parking. You’ll be hoisting 236 pounds of Navi onto the centerstand if the tank is full.
- The Navi’s wheels are small—a 12-/10-inch combination. 90mm-wide MRF Zapper tires are mounted at both ends. No, we hadn’t heard of MRF tires A little research reveals that MRF has been around since the 1940s in India and has billions in sales annually—rupees, most likely.
- Braking is low-tech, with 130mm drums at both ends. ABS? Surely, you jest. However, because there is no gearbox, a parking brake prevents the front wheel from rolling on an incline.
- Suspension is basic and non-adjustable. There’s a 27mm inverted fork (26.8mm, if you’re obsessive) and a side-mounted shock opposite the muffler. Even though the Navi is passenger-capable, there is no spring-preload adjustment for the shock. The passenger does get a grab rail to hang onto.
- The 2022 Honda Navi has a storage compartment. With the motor near the rear, scooter style, space is freed up where the engine traditionally sits on a motorcycle. Honda claims it has enough room for “textbooks, a jacket or a water bottle.”
- As with the Grom, Honda encourages personalization of the Navi. In addition to four standard color choices—three with amusing names—there are also graphics packages from Icon (motorcycle apparel company) and TrueTimber (hunting apparel company).
- Look for a 2022 Honda Navi in a local dealership in January. If you live in California, be prepared to wait until February. We will have a review of the Navi sooner than you think!
2022 Honda Navi Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke canted 80 degrees forward
- Displacement: 109cc
- Bore x stroke: 55.0 x 55.6mm
- Compression ratio: 9.5:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 2-valve
- Fueling: 16mm carburetor
- Starting: Electric (kick backup)
- Transmission: Fully automatic CVT
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 27mm inverted fork; 3.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 2.8 inches
- Tires: MRF Zapper
- Front tire: 90/90 x 12
- Rear tire: 90/100 x 10
- Front brake: 130mm mechanical drum w/ parking brake
- Rear brake: 130mm mechanical drum
- ABS: None
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 50.6 inches
- Rake: 27.5 degrees
- Trail: 3.2 inches
- Seat height: 30.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.6 quarts
- Estimate fuel consumption: 110 mpg
- Curb weight: 236 pounds
COLORS
- Grasshopper Green
- Nut Brown
- Ranger Green
- Red
- Icon (optional)
- Viper Urban Camo (optional)
2022 Honda Navi Price: $1807 MSRP