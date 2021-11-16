2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP First Look [10 Fast Facts for the Track]

If the S wasn’t enough for you, the 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP is here to give you just that much more superbike performance in a naked upright package. Taking some goodies from the flagship Superleggera V4 and wrapping the package in a Winter Test skin, the SP makes this more than simply a street fighting man. What can a poor boy do? Go to the track, of course!
- Those are carbon fiber rims on the 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP. A touch over three pounds lighter than the S’s aluminum rims, these split-spoke beauties offer 26 percent less front-wheel inertia and 46 percent less in the rear. Ducati mounts Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires to these beauties.
- High-end Brembo Stylema R calipers grab the Brembo 330mm discs. This is a step up from the Stylema units used on the S. According to Ducati insiders, the R calipers offer “stunning performance, even during extended use on the track.” The R calipers feature ventilated pistons for smoother action. A Brembo MCS 19.21 radial-pump master cylinder adds to the improved braking.
- The Desmosedici Stradale V4 is now Euro 5 compliant, delivering its higher torque peak earlier. The new flavor of V4 hits its torque peak at 9500 rpm—2000 rpm sooner than previously. A single ft-lb has also been added to the peak output. On the other end, you’ll have to rev the motor an extra 250 rpm to hit the same 208-horsepower peak as previously. Euro 5 gives, and Euro 5 takes. As if anyone cares, the V4 gets 31 mpg.
- An STM-Evo SBK dry clutch moves the power from the motor to the quickshifter-equipped six-speed transmission. According to Ducati, this nine-disc clutch has a superior slipper function, so feel to use that quickshifter to downshift with abandon. We can hear the clatter from here, and we love it.
- Ducati would like you to take the 2022 Streetfighter V4 SP to the track for some hot laps. An open carbon clutch cover and a cover for when you remove the license plate are included with the SP. Don’t get any ideas about using them on the street! A nod’s as good as a wink to a blind horse.
- The Öhlins suspension is tuned to Panigale V4 specs—almost. The standard Streetfighter and Streetfighter S suspension units are set up for the street. The only difference between the SP’s suspension and the Panigale V4’s is a five-millimeter reduction in fork spring-preload. The semi-active suspension automatically or manually adjusts the damping—your choice—while the spring-preload lacks adjustment by electronic means.
- Your feet rest on adjustable aluminum footpegs, with adjacent carbon fiber heel guards. There are no passenger accommodations.
- The six-axis IMU controls every sort of electronic rider aid you can imagine, from Bosch Cornering ABS to the Öhlins suspension to Ducati Slide Control. There’s more, and you know what they are—same as the S.
- Ducati Centro Stile’s livery for the SP is inspired by the Winter Tests for MotoGP and World Superbike. The fairing is Matte Black, and the rims and wings get a Matte Carbon look. The fuel tank is brushed aluminum, and there’s a tasteful application of Ducati Red accents. We’re sure you didn’t miss the tricolore treatment on the wings.
- We’re not sure when you’ll see a 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP on a local showroom floor, but we can tell you to bring access to $35,500 with you if you want to ride it home. Everyone claims to want a naked upright sportbike that’s identical to the superbike—this is tantalizingly close. We have tested the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S and look forward to putting some rubber down on the track while aboard the SP.
Photography by Matteo Cavadini and Giovanni De Sandre
2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4
- Displacement: 1103 cc
- Bore x stroke: 81 x 53.5 mm
- Compression ratio: 14.0:1
- Maximum power: 208 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 91 ft-lbs @ 9500 rpm
- Valvetrain: Desmodromically actuated valves; 4vpc
- Fueling: Twin injectors per cylinder w/ ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies
- Exhaust: 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated STM-Evo SBK dry slipper clutch
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum alloy Front Frame
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins NIX30 43mm fork w/ TiN treatment; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: Fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins TTX36 piggyback-reservoir shock; 5.1 inches
- Steering damper: Öhlins
- Wheels: 5-split spoke carbon fiber
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 200/60 x 17
- Front brakes: Brembo 330mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Stylema R 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS Evo
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.6 inches
- Rake: 24.5 degrees
- Seat height: 33.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 31 mpg
- Curb weight: 432 pounds
- Color: Winter Test
2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP Price: $35,500 MSRP