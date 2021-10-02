2021 Honda NC750X DCT Review (20 Fast Facts)

This week we start off with a discussion between myself and Senior Editor Nic de Sena on the eBicycle craze that seems to be so hot right now. We’ve tried various eBicycles over the last year or so but the question still remains —are they pseudo-motorcycles; are they a gateway perhaps to motorcycling; and are they here to stay?

In the following segment Don chats with Associate Editor Damon Powell about the new Kawasaki KLR650. The venerable KLR has been around since 1987 and Damon has ridden… well… all of them.

I hope you enjoy this episode. As a reminder—please send your feedback on our Podcast—good or bad, and especially if you have any suggestions, we’d love to hear from you! You can contact us either on our Facebook page at Motos and Friends, or email at podcast@ultimatemotorcycling.com. Thank you!

