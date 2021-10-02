2022 Beta RR Race Edition 2-Strokes First Look (6 Fast Facts)

The 2022 Beta RR Race Edition two-strokes have appeared, with front suspension leading the way in changes. The Race Editions are the flagship off-road racers in the Beta lineup of dirt bikes. The four 2022 Beta RR Race Editions two-strokes—the 300 RR, 250 RR, 200 RR, and 125 RR—share the same chassis. The 300 RR and 250 RR are based on the same architecture, with the 200 and 125 motors sharing a different design.
- The KYB AOS closed-cartridge fork gets new valving for 2022. KYB’s high-end fork gets new valving to, according to a Beta, “provide more suppleness over rocky terrain.” The Sachs ZF shock is retained.
- The 2022 Beta 300 RR and 250 RR Race Editions get a new diaphragm clutch. The diaphragm clutch has three different spring options for a personalized feel. The 200 RR and 125 RR will continue to use a wet multiplate clutch.
- The 300 RR Race Edition’s engine gets a makeover. While the 300’s motor continues to displace 293cc, it is now a slightly oversquare design. With that comes a new cylinder head, a larger bore and correspondingly wider piston, a new crankshaft, and a new power valve. The diameter of the muffler exhaust has been reduced, and Beta claims the change “improves the top-end performance and tractability of the engine.”
- Beta has given the 2022 200 RR Race Edition a new cylinder head and power valve arrangement. Previously sporting two power valves, the 200 RR will have a single power valve this year. Beta is aiming for more mid-range and high-rpm power.
- The 2022 Beta 125 RR Race Edition also gets some top-end work. The squish of the cylinder head has changed, and the power valve has new settings. Beta is working to reduce the peakiness of the small motor and smooth out the power delivery.
- You’ll be able to get the 2022 Beta RR Race Edition two-strokes in December. Pricing has not been announced.
Action photography by Massimo Di Trapani
2022 Beta 300 RR (250 RR, 200 RR, and 125 RR) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke w/ counterbalancer (125: no counterbalancer)
- Displacement: 293cc (250: 249cc; 200: 190cc; 125: 125cc)
- Bore x stroke: 73 x 69.9mm (250: 66.4 x 72mm; 200: 62 x 63mm; 125: 54 x 54.5mm)
- Compression ratio: 11.6:1 (250: 13.2:1; 200: 13.5:1; 15.2:1)
- Induction: Case reed
- Fueling: Keihin 36mm PWK
- Exhaust: Adjustable progressive power valve w/ expansion chamber
- Starting: Electric (kickstarter optional; 125: kickstarter only)
- Lubrication: Premix (electronic oil injection optional; 125: premix only)
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet diaphragm-style (125: Wet multidisc)
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB AOS closed cartridge 48mm fork; 11.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Sachs ZF piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.4 inches
- Rims: Excel Takasago
- Tires: Metzeler 6 Days Extreme
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 140/80 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm Galfer rotor w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm Galfer rotor w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches (200 and 125: 58.1 inches)
- Seat height: 36.6 inches
- Ground clearance: 12.6 inches (200 and 125: 12.8 inches)
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 243 pounds (200: 229 pounds; 125: 222 pounds)
2022 Beta RR Race Edition 2-Strokes Prices: MSRP $TBA