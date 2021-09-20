BBC Rally and Ride in Show Returns for Its 40th Motorcycle Event

Best Quote Overheard at the Rally: “Now that I’m not riding the Norton so much, I don’t have to carry so many tools!”

After replacing the annual Rally and Ride-in Show with a very low-key informal gathering in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the members of the British Biker Cooperative (BBC) returned to the Rally for 2021 with great results—even the weather was warm and sunny all weekend.

Held at its long-time home at the Eagle Cave Resort near Blue River in Richland County, Wisc., the event is small, but brings out some great bikes, affords some great roads to ride, has complete facilities, and showcases the great good nature of the folks in the BBC.

The Rally kicked off on Friday, July 16th with the sale of BBC swag and memorabilia, bike games, and a welcome gathering in the BBC tent with music and movies.

Saturday featured a long-distance group ride, individual road rides as you like, the Ride-in Bike Show, a great Wisconsin dinner prepared by Eagle Cave staff in the recreation hall, award of bike show honors, poker run winners, and door prizes followed by live music by Highway 414 in the BBC tent.

Here are the results of the People’s Choice Bike Show (courtesy Pat Hanson & Bill Pluess of the BBC):

Class Place Participant Motorcycle Best Of Show Jason Kesting 1966 Triumph Bonneville Antique 1 Mike Crane 1919 McKenzie Lady’s Model Old Stock 1 Al Hendrick 1953 Sunbeam S8 Late Stock 1 Dale Matteson 1973 Triumph TR5T 2 Bill Pluess 1971 Norton 750 Commando Retro Modern 1 Steve Vink 2020 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin 2 Kyle Winkels 2002 Triumph Bonneville Modern Stock 1 Anna Farrell 2019 Triumph Scrambler XE 2 Doug Aretz 2020 Triumph Speedmaster Custom 1 Leland Wager 1969 Triumph Bonneville 2 Riley Hansen 2007 Triumph America Radical 1 Jason Kesting 1966 Triumph Bonneville 2 Ted Kukla 1971 Triumph Bonneville Rat 1 Jeff Hardin 1965 Triumph Bonneville Non-British 1 Glen Winkel 2006 Honda Mini Bike 2 Chris Barbier 1987 Harley Softail Custom

