2022 Royal Enfield 650 Twins Lineup First Look: Continental GT and INT

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins—the Continental GT and INT—are back this year with all-new colors, plus a few more updates.
Last year, Royal Enfield replaced the Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp with Ceat Zoom Cruz tires, and that hasn’t changed for 2022. However, the Ceat tires are now mounted on black rims. Also, the fork sliders get gaiters for 2022.
If you’re interested in the upright 2022 Royal Enfield INT650 Twin, there are seven colors to choose from (including chrome). Canyon Red and Ventura Blue join the classic Orange Crush as the standard colors. Downtown Drag and Sunset Strip are new two-tone paint jobs, and the Mark 2 Chrome is updated this year.
The 2022 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Twin has five new colors. Rocker Red and British Racing Green are the standard colors and will appeal to the thrifty buyer. The well-heeled GT purchaser will check out the new Mister Clean chrome edition. The two new two-tone options are Ventura Storm and Dux Deluxe—the latter a likely tribute to the raucous early-1970s London pub-rock band Ducks Deluxe.
Both 650s continue to be powered by an oversquare air-cooled SOHC parallel twin that puts out 47 horsepower at 7250 rpm, and delivers peak torque of 38 ft-lbs at an easily accessible 5250 rpm.
We have tested the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Twin and INT650 Twin
2022 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Twin (and INT650 Twin) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 648cc
- Bore x stroke: 78 x 67.8mm
- Maximum power: 47 horsepower @ 7250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 38 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.5:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: EFI
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Double-cradle steel tube
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable piggyback-reservoir shocks; 3.5 inches
- Wheels: 36-spoke w/ alloy rims
- Front wheel: 18 x 2.50
- Rear wheel: 18 x 3.50
- Tires: Ceat Zoom Cruz
- Front tire: 100/90 x 18
- Rear tire: 130/70 x 18
- Front brake: 320mm disc w/ ByBre twin-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ ByBre twin-piston caliper
- ABS: Bosch dual-channel
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.1 inches
- Rake: 24 degrees
- Seat height: 31.1 inches (INT: 31.6 inches)
- Fuel tank capacity: 3.3 gallons (INT: 3.6 gallons)
- Estimated fuel consumption: 70 mpg
- Curb weight: 455 pounds (INT: 466 pounds)
2022 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Colors and Prices
- Rocker Red: $6199 MSRP
- British Racing Green: $6199
- Dux Deluxe: $6499
- Ventura Storm: $6499
- Mister Clean: $6999
2022 Royal Enfield INT650 Colors and Prices
- Orange Crush: $5999 MSRP
- Canyon Red: $5999
- Ventura Blue: $5999
- Baker Express: $6199
- Downtown Drag: $6199
- Sunset Strip: $6199
- Mark 2 Chrome: $6699