2022 Royal Enfield 650 Twins Lineup First Look: Continental GT and INT

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins—the Continental GT and INT—are back this year with all-new colors, plus a few more updates.

Last year, Royal Enfield replaced the Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp with Ceat Zoom Cruz tires, and that hasn’t changed for 2022. However, the Ceat tires are now mounted on black rims. Also, the fork sliders get gaiters for 2022.

If you’re interested in the upright 2022 Royal Enfield INT650 Twin, there are seven colors to choose from (including chrome). Canyon Red and Ventura Blue join the classic Orange Crush as the standard colors. Downtown Drag and Sunset Strip are new two-tone paint jobs, and the Mark 2 Chrome is updated this year.

The 2022 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Twin has five new colors. Rocker Red and British Racing Green are the standard colors and will appeal to the thrifty buyer. The well-heeled GT purchaser will check out the new Mister Clean chrome edition. The two new two-tone options are Ventura Storm and Dux Deluxe—the latter a likely tribute to the raucous early-1970s London pub-rock band Ducks Deluxe.

Both 650s continue to be powered by an oversquare air-cooled SOHC parallel twin that puts out 47 horsepower at 7250 rpm, and delivers peak torque of 38 ft-lbs at an easily accessible 5250 rpm.

We have tested the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Twin and INT650 Twin

2022 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Twin (and INT650 Twin) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 648cc

Bore x stroke: 78 x 67.8mm

Maximum power: 47 horsepower @ 7250 rpm

Maximum torque: 38 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 vpc

Fueling: EFI

Starting: Electric

Transmission: Six-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Double-cradle steel tube

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable piggyback-reservoir shocks; 3.5 inches

Wheels: 36-spoke w/ alloy rims

Front wheel: 18 x 2.50

Rear wheel: 18 x 3.50

Tires: Ceat Zoom Cruz

Front tire: 100/90 x 18

Rear tire: 130/70 x 18

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ ByBre twin-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ ByBre twin-piston caliper

ABS: Bosch dual-channel

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.1 inches

Rake: 24 degrees

Seat height: 31.1 inches (INT: 31.6 inches)

Fuel tank capacity: 3.3 gallons (INT: 3.6 gallons)

Estimated fuel consumption: 70 mpg

Curb weight: 455 pounds (INT: 466 pounds)

2022 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Colors and Prices

Rocker Red: $6199 MSRP

British Racing Green: $6199

Dux Deluxe: $6499

Ventura Storm: $6499

Mister Clean: $6999

2022 Royal Enfield INT650 Colors and Prices

Orange Crush: $5999 MSRP

Canyon Red: $5999

Ventura Blue: $5999

Baker Express: $6199

Downtown Drag: $6199

Sunset Strip: $6199

Mark 2 Chrome: $6699

2022 Royal Enfield 650 Twins Lineup Photo Gallery