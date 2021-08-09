Vintage Ducatis at Mecum Auctions Monterey 2021 Event: Seven For Sale

Mecum Auctions’ Monterey 2021 event begins on Thursday, August 12, and it starts out with a bang for vintage Ducati aficionados. Seven motorcycles from Gary Lewis’ Bellevue Ducati Collection, including some extraordinarily rare models that never made it to the United States, are available for sale. Let’s take a look at them in chronological order—age before beauty, of course.

1960 Ducati 125 Sport

Originally a European model with just 122 kilometers on the odometer, this Ducati 125 Sport was purchased from the original owner in Spain about 10 years ago. It has original paint and chrome, supplemented with a touch-up here and there. Wind up the 10-horsepower SOHC motor, and it will reward you with 70 mph on the open road.

1961 Ducati 175 TS

TS equal Touring/Sport in the nomenclature of the time. The relatively tall bars and thick seat do point to a more comfortable ride over long miles. The TS the first SOHC Ducati, and it put out 12 horsepower at 7500 rpm—good enough for a 68 mph top speed. It was a Europe-only model.

1963 Ducati 250 Mark 3

This 250 is a true lightweight, hitting the scales at just 250 pounds. Designed for performance, the motor produced 30 horsepower at 8000 rpm. Top speed is 110 mph, and the 54-inch wheelbase and 18-inch wheels keep things steady. As you can tell by the number plate over the headlight, plenty of people raced this street bike.

1964 Ducati 250 Formula III Racer

Guy Webster used to own this motorcycle, which was raced by Walter Villa before he became a four-time Grand Prix World Champion in the mid-1970s. The authenticity of this motorcycle has been established by renowned Ducati expert Ian Falloon. Research claims just six examples of this motorcycle built, with only two are known to have survived. The motor is a SOHC design that pushes the racebike to 100 mph. Somehow, it was discovered in Argentina, then brought home to Italy for restoration.

1966 Ducati 250 Mark 3

If the 1963 250 Mark 3 is a bit long in the tooth for you, the 1966 Mark 3 might be just what you’re looking for.

1966 Ducati Mach 1 250

Only forty 1966 Ducati 250 Mach 1 motorcycles were imported into the United States, so when you show up at the local watering hole, you can be pretty sure no one else will have one. Like the Mark 3, the Mach 1 put out 30 horsepower and would top 100 mph. Although street legal, Ducati envisioned the five-speed Mach 1 as a clubman racer.

1970 Ducati Jupiter 450 Scrambler

You say you have a Ducati Scrambler in your garage, and you’d like to give it something genuinely authentic to keep it company? This 1970 Ducati 450 Jupiter Scrambler will look good right next to it. Weighing in at under 300 pounds, the Jupiter has a 436cc motor—Ducati’s largest-displacement single of the era. The SOHC motor cranked out 23 horsepower and, when matched to its five-speed transmission—it would run over 91 mph. The original MSRP was $899, but you can expect to pay more if you want this one.

Bidding for the Bellevue Ducati Collection, along with dozens of other motorcycles over the weekend at Mecum Auctions’ Monterey 2021, can be done in person, over the phone, or online.