2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Arctic Blast Limited Edition First Look

How cool is this? Editor Don Williams just got through testing the 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special in Billiard Red, and now we get a look at a new Arctic Blast Limited Edition version. Yes, it really is a Limited Edition model, as only 500 examples will be produced. The big reason for the limited production is that the Arctic Blast paint job is done by hand. Gunslinger Custom Paint in Golden, Colorado, is behind the paint, and the company also does work on the coveted Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) models.

The paint isn’t the only difference between the Arctic Blast Limited Edition and the “standard” Street Glide Special. The standard model’s slammed bags are replaced by stretched saddlebags. If you plan on doing some longer-distance touring, Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts and Accessories will sell you a paint-matched Chopped Tour-Pak top case for $1700. The Arctic Blast also gets a number on the tank, somewhere between 1 and 500.

The “metallic deep blue with bright blue strokes over a pearlescent white base,” as Harley-Davidson describes it, is paired with the Black Finish for a striking look.

“The Arctic Blast paint is executed in strokes of high-contrast color intended to communicate the appearance of motion,” explains Harley-Davidson Vice President of Styling and Design Brad Richards. “The design looks bold from a distance but offers interesting details that can only be seen up close, including a blue pearl effect over the white base, and a ghosted hexagon pattern on the fairing.”

On the heels of the Electra Glide Revival (that we also recently tested), the Arctic Blast Limited Edition reveals that Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO Harley-Davidson, is serious about building high-dollar models for the cognoscenti who can afford it. “With the Arctic Blast Limited Edition paint offering for the Street Glide Special,” Zeitz asserts, “at Harley-Davidson we continue to build on our reputation and lead by example, as the best in exclusive custom motorcycles and design.”

The MSRP of $38,899 puts the Arctic Blast right in line with CVO models, and it pokes over $40k with the Chopped Tour-Pak.

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Arctic Blast Limited Edition Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin

Displacement: 114 cubic inches (1868cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”

Maximum torque: 118 ft-lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc

Cooling: Air and oil

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shocks w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 2.2 inches

Wheels: Gloss Black Prodigy

Front wheel: 19 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 18 x 5

Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height: 27.2 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg

Curb weight: 827 pounds

Color: Metallic Deep Blue with bright blue strokes over a pearlescent white base

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Arctic Blast Limited Edition Price: $38,899 MSRP