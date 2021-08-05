2022 BMW R nineT First Look Fast Facts: Premium Retro Motorcycle

Last year was the major upgrade year for the venerable R nineT, as the motor was brought up to Euro 5 standards. The Select Package gets an upgrade, so let’s go over that first.

For 2022, the Select Package has Headlight Pro, a feature that automatically adjusts the headlight’s angle. Adding $1000 to the price of the T, this is what the Select Package includes:

Ride Modes Pro

Traction control

Electronically controlled engine compression braking

Cornering aware and self-adjusting headlight

Cruise control

Heated grips

The 2022 BMW R nineT gets the same colors as last year, and they’re good ones. Black Storm Metallic is standard. Spending $1000 gets you Option 719 Aluminum Matte, while Option 719 Mineral White Metallic/Aurum can be had for $1050. At the top of the list is the $1100 Option 719 Night Black/Aluminum Matte paint job.

The 2022 MSPR for this retro-styled motorcycle is $15,945. Look for the 2022 BMW R nineT at your local dealership in the 4th quarter of this year.

2022 BMW R nineT Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin w/ counterbalancer

Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm

Displacement: 1170cc

Maximum power: 109 horsepower @ 7250 rpm

Maximum torque: 86 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm

Maximum speed: Over 124 mph

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Compression ratio: 12.0:1

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth

Clutch: Single dry plate w/ hydraulic actuation

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Three-section w/ load-bearing engine

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm forks; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-linkage, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston Brembo calipers

Rear brakes: 265mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.8 degrees

Trail: 4.4 inches

Seat height: 31.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb weight: 487 pounds

COLORS

Black Storm Metallic

Option 719 Aluminum Matte (+$1000)

Option 719 Mineral White Metallic/Aurum (+$1050)

Option 719 Night Black/Aluminum Matte (+$1100)

2022 BMW R nineT Price: $15,945 MSRP