2022 BMW R nineT First Look Fast Facts: Premium Retro Motorcycle

By
Don Williams
-

Last year was the major upgrade year for the venerable R nineT, as the motor was brought up to Euro 5 standards. The Select Package gets an upgrade, so let’s go over that first.

2022 BMW R nineT First Look: For Sale

For 2022, the Select Package has Headlight Pro, a feature that automatically adjusts the headlight’s angle. Adding $1000 to the price of the T, this is what the Select Package includes:

  • Ride Modes Pro
  • Traction control
  • Electronically controlled engine compression braking
  • Cornering aware and self-adjusting headlight
  • Cruise control
  • Heated grips

2022 BMW R nineT First Look: MSRP

The 2022 BMW R nineT gets the same colors as last year, and they’re good ones. Black Storm Metallic is standard. Spending $1000 gets you Option 719 Aluminum Matte, while Option 719 Mineral White Metallic/Aurum can be had for $1050. At the top of the list is the $1100 Option 719 Night Black/Aluminum Matte paint job.

2022 BMW R nineT First Look: Price

The 2022 MSPR for this retro-styled motorcycle is $15,945. Look for the 2022 BMW R nineT at your local dealership in the 4th quarter of this year.

We have tested the BMW R nineT

2022 BMW R nineT Specs

 ENGINE

  • Type: Horizontally opposed twin w/ counterbalancer
  • Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm
  • Displacement: 1170cc
  • Maximum power: 109 horsepower @ 7250 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 86 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm
  • Maximum speed: Over 124 mph
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Compression ratio: 12.0:1
  • Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
  • Clutch: Single dry plate w/ hydraulic actuation
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Three-section w/ load-bearing engine
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm forks; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Non-linkage, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches
  • Wheels: Wire-spoke
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston Brembo calipers
  • Rear brakes: 265mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
  • Rake: 26.8 degrees
  • Trail: 4.4 inches
  • Seat height: 31.7 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
  • Curb weight: 487 pounds

COLORS

  • Black Storm Metallic
  • Option 719 Aluminum Matte (+$1000)
  • Option 719 Mineral White Metallic/Aurum (+$1050)
  • Option 719 Night Black/Aluminum Matte (+$1100)

2022 BMW R nineT Price: $15,945 MSRP

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR