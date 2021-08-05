2022 BMW R nineT First Look Fast Facts: Premium Retro Motorcycle

Last year was the major upgrade year for the venerable R nineT, as the motor was brought up to Euro 5 standards. The Select Package gets an upgrade, so let’s go over that first.
For 2022, the Select Package has Headlight Pro, a feature that automatically adjusts the headlight’s angle. Adding $1000 to the price of the T, this is what the Select Package includes:
- Ride Modes Pro
- Traction control
- Electronically controlled engine compression braking
- Cornering aware and self-adjusting headlight
- Cruise control
- Heated grips
The 2022 BMW R nineT gets the same colors as last year, and they’re good ones. Black Storm Metallic is standard. Spending $1000 gets you Option 719 Aluminum Matte, while Option 719 Mineral White Metallic/Aurum can be had for $1050. At the top of the list is the $1100 Option 719 Night Black/Aluminum Matte paint job.
The 2022 MSPR for this retro-styled motorcycle is $15,945. Look for the 2022 BMW R nineT at your local dealership in the 4th quarter of this year.
We have tested the BMW R nineT
2022 BMW R nineT Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin w/ counterbalancer
- Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm
- Displacement: 1170cc
- Maximum power: 109 horsepower @ 7250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 86 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm
- Maximum speed: Over 124 mph
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Compression ratio: 12.0:1
- Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
- Clutch: Single dry plate w/ hydraulic actuation
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Three-section w/ load-bearing engine
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm forks; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Non-linkage, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston Brembo calipers
- Rear brakes: 265mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.8 degrees
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat height: 31.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 487 pounds
COLORS
- Black Storm Metallic
- Option 719 Aluminum Matte (+$1000)
- Option 719 Mineral White Metallic/Aurum (+$1050)
- Option 719 Night Black/Aluminum Matte (+$1100)
2022 BMW R nineT Price: $15,945 MSRP