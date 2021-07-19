2021 Silverstone Auctions’ Classic Sale: 5 Extraordinary Motorcycles

The 2021 Silverstone Auctions’ Classic Sale at Silverstone fires up at 2 p.m. on July 30 at Silverstone Circuit. As Motorcyclist Specialist for Silverstone Auctions Mark Bryan explains, “We have a superb catalog confirmed for our flagship auction including these bikes previewed and many more on our website. Don’t forget to register to bid prior to the auction weekend if you can.”

There are 62 motorcycles that are gavel-ready. We have curated five for your viewing and bidding pleasure—remote or in-person.

1923 Indian Scout

Ninety-eight years young, this original-series Indian Scout has been living in the UK since the 1970s. The side-valve motor displaces 606cc and a hand-shift three-speed transmission, while the front suspension is leaf-spring and the seat is coil-spring. Not only does it have the correct frame and engine, but this Scout is also a running motorcycle that is registered for road riding. While we can’t claim to have tested a Scout from the 1920s, we did take a ride on Steve McQueen’s 1942 Indian Sport Scout.

1939 Norton International Model 30

Plucked from a private collection for auction, this is a restored motorcycle, and one of the last Norton Internationals built before WWII interrupted production. That’s a 490cc overhead-valve motor with a 79mm bore and 100mm stroke. The International was a high-performance motorcycle based on the Isle of Man winning factory Nortons. As with any motorcycle of a storied pedigree—it comes with complete papers.

1952 Triumph Thunderbird by Purdy Engineering

Purdy Engineering of Buckinghamshire creates handmade customs from classic British motorcycles from the 1940s and ’50s. This Purdy Triumph 500 is based on the 1952 Triumph Thunderbird, and the Triumph Owners Club gives its nod of approval. The Triumph runs and is registered, so it’s not just for show.

1955 Vincent Black Prince Series D

We’re used to seeing Vincent Black Shadows and Lightnings, and we love them. The Vincent Black Prince is exceedingly rare, with only 132 produced. Only two people have owned this extraordinary sport-touring motorcycle with just 5616 miles on the odometer. They kept meticulous records, and this Black Prince, among the last made, comes with the original Vincent parts book and owner’s manual. It is mostly original and has not been restored—it even has its original registration number. Silverstone Auctions expects this beauty to go for at least £50,000.

1973 Kawasaki H2A Mach IV 750

This 748cc two-stroke triple retains its legendary status nearly 50 years after its debut. Most of them were wrecked, of course, but this 1973 Kawasaki H2 has the correct frame and engine numbers. The odometer has 2380 miles showing on it. However, it’s not turnkey for riding. According to Silverstone Auctions, “This example turns freely with compression.”