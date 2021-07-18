2022 BMW R nineT Scrambler First Look Fast Facts

The 2022 BMW R NineT Scrambler will appear on BMW dealer showroom floors in the final quarter of this year. There won’t be any mechanical changes, and the same four colors as last year are returning— Granite Grey Metallic (standard); Kalamata Metallic ($200 option); Option 719 Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red ($590 option); Option 719 Cosmic Blue Metallic/Light White ($590 option).

This year, however, there are a few changes to how the motorcycle can be configured.

Off-road tires, though we don’t know which brand or model, will be an option. There’s no word on the price for the more dirtworthy rubber.

The Select Package has Headlight Pro (automatic angle adjustment) added to the mix. Here’s what else you get for the $1000 the Select Package runs:

Ride Modes Pro

Traction control

Electronically controlled engine compression braking

Cornering aware headlight

Cruise control

Heated grips

The MSPR of the newest version of the street-oriented Scrambler from Germany is $13,495.

2022 BMW R NineT Scrambler Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin w/ counterbalancer

Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm

Displacement: 1170cc

Maximum power: 109 horsepower @ 7250 rpm

Maximum torque: 85 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm

Maximum speed: Over 124 mph

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Compression ratio: 12.0:1

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth

Clutch: Single dry plate w/ hydraulic actuation

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Three-section w/ load-bearing engine

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm forks; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-linkage, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.5 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 19 x 3.00

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50

Tires: Metzeler Tourance (off-road tires optional)

Front tire: 120/70 x 19

Rear tire: 170/60 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston Brembo calipers

Rear brakes: 265mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 60.1 inches

Rake: 28.5 degrees

Trail: 4.4 inches

Seat height: 32.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb weight: 492 pounds

COLORS

Granite Grey Metallic

Kalamata Metallic (+$200)

Option 719 Cosmic Blue Metallic/Light White (+$590)

Option 719 Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red (+$590)

2022 BMW R NineT Scrambler Price: $13,594 MSRP

2022 BMW R NineT Scrambler Photo Gallery