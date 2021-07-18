2022 BMW R nineT Scrambler First Look Fast Facts

The 2022 BMW R NineT Scrambler will appear on BMW dealer showroom floors in the final quarter of this year. There won’t be any mechanical changes, and the same four colors as last year are returning— Granite Grey Metallic (standard); Kalamata Metallic ($200 option); Option 719 Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red ($590 option); Option 719 Cosmic Blue Metallic/Light White ($590 option).
This year, however, there are a few changes to how the motorcycle can be configured.
Off-road tires, though we don’t know which brand or model, will be an option. There’s no word on the price for the more dirtworthy rubber.
The Select Package has Headlight Pro (automatic angle adjustment) added to the mix. Here’s what else you get for the $1000 the Select Package runs:
- Ride Modes Pro
- Traction control
- Electronically controlled engine compression braking
- Cornering aware headlight
- Cruise control
- Heated grips
The MSPR of the newest version of the street-oriented Scrambler from Germany is $13,495.
2022 BMW R NineT Scrambler Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin w/ counterbalancer
- Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm
- Displacement: 1170cc
- Maximum power: 109 horsepower @ 7250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 85 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm
- Maximum speed: Over 124 mph
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Compression ratio: 12.0:1
- Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
- Clutch: Single dry plate w/ hydraulic actuation
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Three-section w/ load-bearing engine
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm forks; 4.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Non-linkage, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.5 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.00
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50
- Tires: Metzeler Tourance (off-road tires optional)
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19
- Rear tire: 170/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston Brembo calipers
- Rear brakes: 265mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 60.1 inches
- Rake: 28.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat height: 32.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 492 pounds
COLORS
- Granite Grey Metallic
- Kalamata Metallic (+$200)
- Option 719 Cosmic Blue Metallic/Light White (+$590)
- Option 719 Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red (+$590)
2022 BMW R NineT Scrambler Price: $13,594 MSRP