2022 BMW R 18 and R 18 Classic First Look (6 Fast Facts)

The 2022 BMW R 18 cruiser and R 18 Classic bagger will be functionally unchanged from last year. As the name implied, the First Edition versions of each model will not be available in 2022—it was a first-year-only offering.
- New for ’22 is the Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titanium Silver 2 Metallic paint scheme. The striking Option 719 color, as shown in all the photos, is accompanied by a black drivetrain and something you wouldn’t expect with an optional color—electric-powered reverse.
- According to BMW, lighting changes the color of the Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic paint. The paint color transforms from violet to turquoise blue, with even more color changes from the Titanium Silver 2 Metallic paint in direct sunlight. Check out the photos—they will look the same until you look carefully at the paint.
- Black Storm Metallic returns as the standard color for both models.
- There’s a new Option 719 Design Package Aero. It provides cylinder head covers and front engine cover, plus left and right intake snorkel covers in aluminum with a brushed, anodized finish. The cylinder heads have deco streamliner-style vents, while the badges on the front and side coverage are chrome-plated solid copper with a partially white finish. The ‘719’ logo gives the look of the enamel lining used in the deco period.
- There are other new Option 719 goodies available in 2022. There’s a quilted seat at the standard height, as well as Aero (matte silver) and Icon (matte black) six-spoke cast-aluminum wheels. Don’t miss the milled spoke ribs.
- We don’t have a price on any of the R 18s or the Option 719 accessories. We can tell you that you can see the bikes at a BMW dealer in the final quarter of this year.
2022 BMW R 18 and R 18 Classic Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Opposed twin
- Displacement: 1802cc
- Bore x stroke: 107.1 x 100mm
- Maximum power: 91 horsepower @ 4750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 116 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Maximum speed: Over 111 mph
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Valvetrain: Pushrod-actuated OHV w/ two camshafts; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed (w/ optional reverse)
- Clutch: Single-disc dry w/ slipper function
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel-tube double-loop
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 49mm Showa fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered spring-preload adjustable Sachs ZF shock; 3.5 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoked
- Front wheel: 16 x 3.0
- Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19 (Classic: 130/90 x 16)
- Rear tire: 180/65 x 16
- Front brake: 300mm discs w/ 4-piston Brembo calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad Integral ABS w/ linked braking
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 68.1 inches
- Rake: 32.7 degrees
- Trail: 5.9 inches
- Seat height: 27.2 inches (Classic: 28.0 inches)
- Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons
- Curb weight: 761 pounds (Classic: 805 pounds)
COLORS
- Black Storm Metallic
- Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titanium Silver 2 Metallic (+$TBA)
PRICES
- 2022 BMW R 18 Price: $TBA MSRP
- 2022 BMW R 18 Classic Price: $TBA MSRP