2022 BMW R 18 and R 18 Classic First Look (6 Fast Facts)

The 2022 BMW R 18 cruiser and R 18 Classic bagger will be functionally unchanged from last year. As the name implied, the First Edition versions of each model will not be available in 2022—it was a first-year-only offering.

New for ’22 is the Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titanium Silver 2 Metallic paint scheme. The striking Option 719 color, as shown in all the photos, is accompanied by a black drivetrain and something you wouldn’t expect with an optional color—electric-powered reverse.

According to BMW, lighting changes the color of the Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic paint. The paint color transforms from violet to turquoise blue, with even more color changes from the Titanium Silver 2 Metallic paint in direct sunlight. Check out the photos—they will look the same until you look carefully at the paint.

Black Storm Metallic returns as the standard color for both models.

There’s a new Option 719 Design Package Aero. It provides cylinder head covers and front engine cover, plus left and right intake snorkel covers in aluminum with a brushed, anodized finish. The cylinder heads have deco streamliner-style vents, while the badges on the front and side coverage are chrome-plated solid copper with a partially white finish. The ‘719’ logo gives the look of the enamel lining used in the deco period.

There are other new Option 719 goodies available in 2022. There’s a quilted seat at the standard height, as well as Aero (matte silver) and Icon (matte black) six-spoke cast-aluminum wheels. Don’t miss the milled spoke ribs.

We don’t have a price on any of the R 18s or the Option 719 accessories. We can tell you that you can see the bikes at a BMW dealer in the final quarter of this year.

2022 BMW R 18 and R 18 Classic Specs

ENGINE

Type: Opposed twin

Displacement: 1802cc

Bore x stroke: 107.1 x 100mm

Maximum power: 91 horsepower @ 4750 rpm

Maximum torque: 116 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm

Maximum speed: Over 111 mph

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Valvetrain: Pushrod-actuated OHV w/ two camshafts; 4 vpc

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed (w/ optional reverse)

Clutch: Single-disc dry w/ slipper function

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel-tube double-loop

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 49mm Showa fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered spring-preload adjustable Sachs ZF shock; 3.5 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoked

Front wheel: 16 x 3.0

Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0

Front tire: 120/70 x 19 (Classic: 130/90 x 16)

Rear tire: 180/65 x 16

Front brake: 300mm discs w/ 4-piston Brembo calipers

Rear brake: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper

ABS: BMW Motorrad Integral ABS w/ linked braking

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 68.1 inches

Rake: 32.7 degrees

Trail: 5.9 inches

Seat height: 27.2 inches (Classic: 28.0 inches)

Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

Curb weight: 761 pounds (Classic: 805 pounds)

COLORS

Black Storm Metallic

Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titanium Silver 2 Metallic (+$TBA)

PRICES

2022 BMW R 18 Price: $TBA MSRP

2022 BMW R 18 Classic Price: $TBA MSRP

2022 BMW R 18 and R 18 Classic Option 719 Photo Gallery