2021 Moto Guzzi Experience Comes To America: Three Tours Available

The United States offers some of the most diverse landscapes, awe-inspiring scenery, and riding that any motorcyclists with a hint of adventure in their blood will want to check off their bucket lists. Offered for the first time in the U.S., the 2021 Moto Guzzi Experience will allow Guzzisti to take in epic riding, landmarks, and delicious cuisine in the West, Midwest, and Southeastern regions. The mount will be a 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT, the Italian marque’s premier adventure-touring platform.

Three unique guided tours are available this year. Each provides four full days of riding, spanning hundreds of miles of scenic roads and visiting natural wonders. Priced at $2500 for a shared room, each all-inclusive tour includes the use of a Moto Guzzi V85 TT, lodging, meals (excluding alcohol), and fuel, plus one motorcycle lead rider and a support vehicle. Passengers add $1000 to the bill. Travel to and from the Experience starting point is not included.

There are eight rental V85 TTs available for each Experience. For Moto Guzzi owners, there are six open BYOB (Bring Your Own Bike) slots at $1500.

The American Moto Guzzi Experiences are in September and October of this year. As each has only 14 openings, they are expected to sell out, so act accordingly.

The 2021 Moto Guzzi Experience in America

Montana & Wyoming — September 9-13: Montana and Wyoming are home to seemingly endless mountain ranges and stunning scenery. Riders will explore some of the best roads in the two states while also having the opportunity to visit sights such as Yellowstone National Park, Gallatin National Forest, and Big Sky.

Ozarks — September 23-27: Get ready for BBQ because the American South has some of the finest examples in the country—and great roads to burn off those calories afterward or build up your appetite in anticipation. Things kick off in Memphis, before rockin’ and rollin’ into the Ozark mountains to sample excellent twisty roads. Stops include the tranquil Mirror Lake, the Ozark and Ouachita National Forests, Mount Magazine State Park, and Hot Springs. The Ozark Mountains are a beautiful bounty for any rider who enjoys limitless winding roads, as Editor Don Williams can attest.

California — October 7-11: California is home to the highest number of registered motorcycles for a good reason—the Golden State is home to some of the best riding and weather in the world. You’ll get to ride through Malibu in the illustrious Santa Monica Mountains, then head north to Los Padres National Forest for even better riding and vistas. You will leave your mark on the legendary Pacific Coast Highway, hitting the world-famous coastline, before venturing back to Southern California.

For more information on the 2021 Moto Guzzi Experience, included day-to-day breakdowns of each tour, along with comprehensive pricing information, check out the Moto Guzzi website.