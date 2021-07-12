2022 Yamaha YZ250 First Look (9 Fast Facts for Motocross)

As the only Japanese manufacturer of full-sized two-stroke motocross race bikes, it would be easy for Yamaha to ignore development of the YZ250. However, the 2022 Yamaha YZ250 gets some updates this year that shows the two-stroke still has life in it beyond European brands.
- The outstanding KYB Speed-Sensitive System fork gets updated. The class-leading fork gets a new mid-speed-valve leap spring. The update is designed to provide a plusher ride and better performance.
- The front braking system gets a significant update. The front disc has a new design, though it remains 270mm in diameter. The caliper gets increased rigidity, and the pistons are larger. The pads are higher-friction, and there’s a 30 percent increase in pad contact area on the front disc—that undoubtedly equals more potent braking force. Yamaha also claims a reduction in unsprung weight.
- Yamaha didn’t forget braking in the rear. The rear disc is redesigned and reduced 5mm in diameter to 240mm. Due to the change in design, Yamaha claims identical rear braking performance. The new rear disc is lighter, and that means less unsprung weight in the rear.
- The rear sprocket and chain are new and lighter.
- With the unsprung weight reductions and new fork internals, the damping settings for the 2022 Yamaha YZ250 are new. Yamaha claims the new settings will “further improve bump absorption and cornering ability.”
- The engine gets a bit of a boost via a redesigned intake. The new setup is straighter, making for more efficient air movement, particularly at high rpm.
- There’s a good reason the 2022 Yamaha YZ250 looks different—there’s new bodywork and slimmer ergonomics. The fenders, radiator shrouds and number plates are all new, as is the seat.
- There are new durable embedded graphics, and a deeper Yamaha blue. If you like the Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition look, which is overwhelmingly black, that will run you an additional $200.
- You don’t have to wait long for the 2022 Yamaha YZ250. It will be in dealers this month.
2022 Yamaha YZ250 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 2-stroke single
- Displacement: 249cc
- Bore x stroke: 66.4 x 72mm
- Compression ratio: 8.9-10.6:1
- Fueling: Hitachi Astemo Keihin PWK38S carburetor
- Induction: Carbon fiber reed-valve
- Exhaust: Power-valve and expansion chamber
- Transmission: Close-ratio 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum w/ aluminum subframe and swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted KYB Speed-Sensitive System fork; 11.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock; 12.4 inches
- Wheels: Excel
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/90 x 19
- Front brake: 270mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 27.7 degrees
- Trail: 4.8 inches
- Seat height: 38.2 inches
- Ground clearance: 14.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.8 gallons
- Wet weight: 227 pounds
- Colors: Team Yamaha Blue; Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition (+$200)
PRICES
- 2022 Yamaha YZ250: $7799 MSRP
- 2022 YZ250 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition: $7999 MSRP