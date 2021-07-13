2022 BMW R 1250 RS First Look Fast Facts: Sport-Touring Motorcycle

BMW has simplified the purchase of the R 1250 RS sport-touring motorcycle for 2022. The Select Package is gone. So, you have a choice between the standard 2022 BMW R 1250 RS, to which you can add options, or you can grab the $3175 Premium Package.

2022 BMW R 1250 RS: MSRP

Here’s what the Premium Package offers:

  • Semi-active electronically adjusted suspension
  • Ride Modes Pro
  • ABS Pro
  • Electronic engine-compression-braking traction control
  • Quickshifter
  • Chrome exhaust
  • Cruise control
  • Heated grips
  • Centerstand
  • Keyless operation
  • GPS prep
  • Saddlebag mounts

2022 BMW R 1250 RS: PRICE

Austin Yellow Metallic will no longer be an available color. Light White Style Sport replaces it at a price of $525. Imperial Blue Metallic Style Exclusive is back for $425, while Black Storm Metallic is the standard color.

2022 BMW R 1250 RS: For Sale

Arriving in the final quarter of 2021, the 2022 sport-tourer has an MSRP of $15,695.

Check out last year’s BMW R 1250 RS updates

2022 BMW R 1250 RS Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Horizontally opposed twin
  • Displacement: 1254cc
  • Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm
  • Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 105 ft/lbs @ 6250 rpm
  • Top speed: Over 125 mph
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual-profile cams; 4vpc
  • Cooling: Liquid and air
  • Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multidisc w/ slipper function
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: BMW Evo Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.5 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
  • Rear brake: 276mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: BMW Motorrad Integral ABS

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 60.2 inches
  • Rake: 27.7 degrees
  • Trail: 4.4 inches
  • Seat height: 32.3 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.8 gallons
  • Curb weight: 536 pounds

COLORS

  • Black Storm Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic Style Exclusive (+$425)
  • Light White Style Sport (+$525)

2022 BMW R 1250 RS Price: $15,695 MSRP

