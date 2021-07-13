2022 BMW R 1250 RS First Look Fast Facts: Sport-Touring Motorcycle

BMW has simplified the purchase of the R 1250 RS sport-touring motorcycle for 2022. The Select Package is gone. So, you have a choice between the standard 2022 BMW R 1250 RS, to which you can add options, or you can grab the $3175 Premium Package.

Here’s what the Premium Package offers:

Semi-active electronically adjusted suspension

Ride Modes Pro

ABS Pro

Electronic engine-compression-braking traction control

Quickshifter

Chrome exhaust

Cruise control

Heated grips

Centerstand

Keyless operation

GPS prep

Saddlebag mounts

Austin Yellow Metallic will no longer be an available color. Light White Style Sport replaces it at a price of $525. Imperial Blue Metallic Style Exclusive is back for $425, while Black Storm Metallic is the standard color.

Arriving in the final quarter of 2021, the 2022 sport-tourer has an MSRP of $15,695.

2022 BMW R 1250 RS Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1254cc

Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm

Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 105 ft/lbs @ 6250 rpm

Top speed: Over 125 mph

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual-profile cams; 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multidisc w/ slipper function

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW Evo Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.5 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 276mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: BMW Motorrad Integral ABS

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 60.2 inches

Rake: 27.7 degrees

Trail: 4.4 inches

Seat height: 32.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.8 gallons

Curb weight: 536 pounds

COLORS

Black Storm Metallic

Imperial Blue Metallic Style Exclusive (+$425)

Light White Style Sport (+$525)

2022 BMW R 1250 RS Price: $15,695 MSRP