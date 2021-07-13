2022 BMW R 1250 RS First Look Fast Facts: Sport-Touring Motorcycle

BMW has simplified the purchase of the R 1250 RS sport-touring motorcycle for 2022. The Select Package is gone. So, you have a choice between the standard 2022 BMW R 1250 RS, to which you can add options, or you can grab the $3175 Premium Package.
Here’s what the Premium Package offers:
- Semi-active electronically adjusted suspension
- Ride Modes Pro
- ABS Pro
- Electronic engine-compression-braking traction control
- Quickshifter
- Chrome exhaust
- Cruise control
- Heated grips
- Centerstand
- Keyless operation
- GPS prep
- Saddlebag mounts
Austin Yellow Metallic will no longer be an available color. Light White Style Sport replaces it at a price of $525. Imperial Blue Metallic Style Exclusive is back for $425, while Black Storm Metallic is the standard color.
Arriving in the final quarter of 2021, the 2022 sport-tourer has an MSRP of $15,695.
Check out last year’s BMW R 1250 RS updates
2022 BMW R 1250 RS Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin
- Displacement: 1254cc
- Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm
- Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 105 ft/lbs @ 6250 rpm
- Top speed: Over 125 mph
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual-profile cams; 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid and air
- Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multidisc w/ slipper function
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: BMW Evo Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.5 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 276mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad Integral ABS
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 60.2 inches
- Rake: 27.7 degrees
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat height: 32.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.8 gallons
- Curb weight: 536 pounds
COLORS
- Black Storm Metallic
- Imperial Blue Metallic Style Exclusive (+$425)
- Light White Style Sport (+$525)
2022 BMW R 1250 RS Price: $15,695 MSRP