2021 BMW R 1250 RS First Look (8 Fast Facts From Europe)

Our European sources have given us a first look at the 2021 BMW R 1250 RS sport-touring motorcycle. Most of the changes are in the options and what is included in standard equipment. Given that, there is still quite a bit to know about the latest RS.

The 2021 R 1250 RS is Euro 5 compliant. The most significant change is that the ABS can no longer be defeated.

Driving Modes Pro has engine drag torque control as part of the electronics package, along with the Core Screen Sport.

The Style Sport Austin Yellow Metallic Matte color option now comes with a matte black frame. The RS is not available in Option 719 Stardust Metallic for 2021.

There are new parts in the Option 719 Shadow milled parts package. The engine housing cover, as well as the cylinder head covers, are now anodized black/silver.

The Option 719 Shadow II milled parts package gets several new items. The package has black/silver anodization on the hand levers, footpegs, shift lever, and expansion tank covers.

The Storm and Storm II versions of the Option 719 Shadow packages now have an identical array of parts, though finished differently.

If you liked the Option 719 HP milled parts packages, you’ll be disappointed in 2021. They are gone for ’21, as is the Option 719 seat and the HP silencer. Fortunately, there is a new Sports silencer.

We do not have the price or availability of the 2021 BMW R 1250 RS yet.

2021 BMW R 1250 RS Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1254cc

Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm

Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 105 ft/lbs @ 6250 rpm

Top speed: 125+ mph

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual-profile cams, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW Evo Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.5 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard w/ linked braking

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 60.2 inches

Rake: 27.7 degrees

Trail: 4.4 inches

Seat height: 32.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.8 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 50 mpg

Curb weight: 536 pounds

2021 BMW R 1250 RS Colors:

Black Storm Metallic

Style Sport: Austin Yellow Metallic Matte

Style Exclusive: Imperial Blue Metallic

Option 719 Sparkling Bronze Metallic

2021 BMW R 1250 RS Price: $MSRP TBA