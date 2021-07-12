2022 BMW F 850 GS First Look Fast Facts: Adventure Motorcycle

Although the 2022 BMW F 850 GS doesn’t enjoy any technical changes, the optional Packages are reworked for this coming model year. There’s also a new color, with two colors dropping from last year.

Gone are the 40 Years GS Edition and Black Storm color options. Instead, you can spend $350 and get the new Black Strom Metallic 2 Style Triple Black. Returning are Racing Race (the standard color) and Racing Blue Metallic Style Rallye ($325).

A luggage rack and electronic engine compression traction control are new to the $950 Select Package. The Select Package also gets Ride Modes Pro, cruise control, heated grips, and GPS prep. Sadly, the quickshifter moves from the Select Package to the updated Premium Package.

In addition to a quickshifter, the Premium Package ($2350) has all of the Select Package features, plus semi-active electronic suspension, keyless operation, tire pressure monitoring, and LED Style Elements.

BMW hasn’t set a price for the 2022 F 850 GS, though we should know by the time it shows up in dealers in the final quarter of 2021.

2022 BMW F 850 GS Specs

ENGINE

​​Type: Parallel twin

​​Displacement: 853cc

​​Bore x stroke: 84mm x 77mm

Maximum power: 90 horsepower @ 8000 rpm

Maximum torque: 63 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm

Maximum speed: 125 mph

​​Compression ratio: 12.7:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

​​Fuel system: EFI w/ 48mm throttle body

​​Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function

​​Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

​​Frame: Steel bridge-type

​​Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted fork; 8.0 inches

​​Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 8.6 inches

Wheels: Wire spoke

Front wheel: 21 x 2.15

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25

​​​​Front tire: 90/90 x 21

​​Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brake: 305mm discs w/ 2-piston floating calipers

​​Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper

ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

​​Wheelbase: 62.7 inches

​​Rake: 28 degrees

​​Trail: 4.9 inches

​​Seat height: 33.9 inches (optional seat height range: 32.1 to 35.0 inches)

​​Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons

​​​​Curb weight: 504 pounds

COLORS

Racing Red

Racing Blue Metallic Style Rallye (+$325)

Black Storm Metallic 2 Style Triple Black (+$350)

​​2022 BMW F 850 GS Price: $MSRP TBA