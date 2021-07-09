2022 BMW G 310 GS and G 310 R First Look Fast Facts

With the updates coming last year to comply with Euro 5 requirements, the 2022 BMW G 310 GS adventure motorcycle and G 310 R sportbike are back with changes only to the color options.

Cosmic Black is out for the two bikes. Cosmic Black 2 replaces it on the R as the standard color, and Cosmic Black 2 Style Triple Black becomes a $250 option on the GS.

The standard color for the GS is Polar White, as it was last year, and Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Rallye is a $250 option. Polar White is no longer an option on the R; Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Passion is the $250 replacement.

Limestone Metallic Style Sport returns as a $250 option on the R, and the 40 Years of GS Edition is dropped for the GS in 2022.

The 2022 BMW G 310 GS and G 310 R will hit BMW showroom floors in the last quarter of this year. The MSRP for the R is $5045, and the GS is has a price that is $909 higher.

2022 BMW G 310 GS Specs

ENGINE

Type: Rearward-canted single

Displacement: 313cc

Bore x stroke: 80 x 62.1mm

Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9500 rpm

Maximum torque: 20 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm

Maximum speed: 88 mph

Compression ratio: 10.9:1

Fueling: EFI

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multidisc w/ assist-and-slipper function

Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel tube trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 7.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free spring-preload adjustable shock; 7.1 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 19 x 2.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.00

Front tire: 110/80 x 19

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ floating single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.9 inches

Rake: 26.7 degrees

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 32.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.0 gallons

Curb weight: 374 pounds

COLORS

Polar White

Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Rallye (+$250)

Cosmic Black 2 Style Triple Black (+250)

2022 BMW G 310 GS Price: $5954 MSRP

2022 BMW G 310 R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Reward-canted single

Displacement: 313cc

Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 62mm

Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9250 rpm

Maximum torque: 21 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm

Maximum speed: 88 mph

Maximum speed: 88 mph Compression ratio: 10.9:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multidisc w/ assist-and-slipper function

Final drive: X-ring

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel tube trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable non-linkage shock; 5.2 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.00

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.00

Front tire: 110/70 x 17

Rear tire: 150/60 x 17

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ floating single-piston caliper

ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.3 inches

Rake: 25.1 degrees

Trail: 4.5 inches

Seat height: 30.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.9 gallons

Curb weight: 362 pounds

COLORS

Cosmic Black 2

Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Passion (+$250)

Limestone Metallic Style Sport (+$250)

2022 BMW G 310 R Price: $5045 MSRP

2022 BMW G 310 GS and G 310 R Photo Gallery