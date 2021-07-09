2022 BMW G 310 GS and G 310 R First Look Fast Facts

By
Don Williams
-
2022 BMW G 310 R

With the updates coming last year to comply with Euro 5 requirements, the 2022 BMW G 310 GS adventure motorcycle and G 310 R sportbike are back with changes only to the color options.

Cosmic Black is out for the two bikes. Cosmic Black 2 replaces it on the R as the standard color, and Cosmic Black 2 Style Triple Black becomes a $250 option on the GS.

The standard color for the GS is Polar White, as it was last year, and Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Rallye is a $250 option. Polar White is no longer an option on the R;  Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Passion is the $250 replacement.

2022 BMW G 310 GS and R First Look

Limestone Metallic Style Sport returns as a $250 option on the R, and the 40 Years of GS Edition is dropped for the GS in 2022.

The 2022 BMW G 310 GS and G 310 R will hit BMW showroom floors in the last quarter of this year. The MSRP for the R is $5045, and the GS is has a price that is $909 higher. 

2022 BMW G 310 GS Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Rearward-canted single
  • Displacement: 313cc
  • Bore x stroke: 80 x 62.1mm
  • Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9500 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 20 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm
  • Maximum speed: 88 mph
  • Compression ratio: 10.9:1
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multidisc w/ assist-and-slipper function
  • Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel tube trellis
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 7.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free spring-preload adjustable shock; 7.1 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 19 x 2.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 4.00
  • Front tire: 110/80 x 19
  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ floating single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.9 inches
  • Rake: 26.7 degrees
  • Trail: 3.9 inches
  • Seat height: 32.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.0 gallons
  • Curb weight: 374 pounds

COLORS

  • Polar White
  • Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Rallye (+$250)
  • Cosmic Black 2 Style Triple Black (+250)

2022 BMW G 310 GS Price: $5954 MSRP 

2022 BMW G 310 R Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Reward-canted single
  • Displacement: 313cc
  • Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 62mm
  • Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9250 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 21 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm
    Maximum speed: 88 mph
  • Compression ratio: 10.9:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multidisc w/ assist-and-slipper function
  • Final drive: X-ring

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel tube trellis
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable non-linkage shock; 5.2 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.00
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 4.00
  • Front tire: 110/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 150/60 x 17
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ floating single-piston caliper
  • ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 54.3 inches
  • Rake: 25.1 degrees
  • Trail: 4.5 inches
  • Seat height: 30.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.9 gallons
  • Curb weight: 362 pounds

COLORS

  • Cosmic Black 2
  • Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Passion (+$250)
  • Limestone Metallic Style Sport (+$250)

2022 BMW G 310 R Price: $5045 MSRP

2022 BMW G 310 GS and G 310 R Photo Gallery

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR