2022 BMW G 310 GS and G 310 R First Look Fast Facts

With the updates coming last year to comply with Euro 5 requirements, the 2022 BMW G 310 GS adventure motorcycle and G 310 R sportbike are back with changes only to the color options.
Cosmic Black is out for the two bikes. Cosmic Black 2 replaces it on the R as the standard color, and Cosmic Black 2 Style Triple Black becomes a $250 option on the GS.
The standard color for the GS is Polar White, as it was last year, and Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Rallye is a $250 option. Polar White is no longer an option on the R; Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Passion is the $250 replacement.
Limestone Metallic Style Sport returns as a $250 option on the R, and the 40 Years of GS Edition is dropped for the GS in 2022.
The 2022 BMW G 310 GS and G 310 R will hit BMW showroom floors in the last quarter of this year. The MSRP for the R is $5045, and the GS is has a price that is $909 higher.
2022 BMW G 310 GS Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Rearward-canted single
- Displacement: 313cc
- Bore x stroke: 80 x 62.1mm
- Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 20 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm
- Maximum speed: 88 mph
- Compression ratio: 10.9:1
- Fueling: EFI
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multidisc w/ assist-and-slipper function
- Final drive: X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel tube trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 7.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free spring-preload adjustable shock; 7.1 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 2.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.00
- Front tire: 110/80 x 19
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ floating single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.9 inches
- Rake: 26.7 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 32.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 374 pounds
COLORS
- Polar White
- Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Rallye (+$250)
- Cosmic Black 2 Style Triple Black (+250)
2022 BMW G 310 GS Price: $5954 MSRP
2022 BMW G 310 R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Reward-canted single
- Displacement: 313cc
- Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 62mm
- Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 21 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm
Maximum speed: 88 mph
- Compression ratio: 10.9:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: EFI
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multidisc w/ assist-and-slipper function
- Final drive: X-ring
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel tube trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable non-linkage shock; 5.2 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.00
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.00
- Front tire: 110/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 150/60 x 17
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ floating single-piston caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.3 inches
- Rake: 25.1 degrees
- Trail: 4.5 inches
- Seat height: 30.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.9 gallons
- Curb weight: 362 pounds
COLORS
- Cosmic Black 2
- Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Passion (+$250)
- Limestone Metallic Style Sport (+$250)
2022 BMW G 310 R Price: $5045 MSRP