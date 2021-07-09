2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo First Look Fast Facts

Although the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2021 has been canceled due to Austrian government regulations, the iconic Hard Enduro event will return for 2022. Also returning for 2022 is the KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo limited edition two-stroke racebike.

The Erzbergrodeo model gets suspension changes for 2022.

While it still features WP Xplor suspension, there are internal changes to the fork. The outer fork tubes get a new oil bypass to reduce friction, giving the fork smoother movement. The compression cartridge replaces four 6mm holes with a single 2mm hole. The result is an increase in rebound damping. There are also polished springs to prevent suspension fluid contamination. Finally, the stock settings for the fork are firmer to enhance performance at speed.

Internally, the WP Xplor shock has a new conical bushing between the pistons. This change will make for smoother bottoming. Also, the main shock O-ring is softer, and KTM tells us that reduces fading of the shock damping under hard use. With these shock changes, and the reworking of the fork, the WP Xplor progressive-damping shock gets new standard settings. As always, the fork and shock have full adjustability.

Returning are a variety of protective pieces that help the Erzbergrodeo from getting damaged in the ultra-challenging conditions of Hard Enduro races:

Handguards

Skid plate

Radiator protectors

Radiator fan

Solid rear disc brake

Rear disc guard

Rear brake safety wire

Factory wheels with D.I.D DirtStar rim

CNC-machined triple clams

Front disc brake guard

Supersprox two-piece rear sprocket

Chain guide bracket protector

Clutch slave cylinder protector

Other essential features include front and rear straps to muscle the motorcycle through the most challenging sections. Also, the front wheel can be swapped without the removal of the disc guard. For the highest ergonomic performance, there is a Selle Dalla Valle seat designed for Hard Enduro competition. We don’t have to mention the striking Red Bull Erzbergrodeo graphics and orange frame.

KTM hasn’t announced a price yet, but you won’t have to wait long. The Erzbergrodeo should land on KTM dealer showroom floors this month.

Check out of first look at the 2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI for other features of the Erzbergrodeo limited edition.

2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke

Displacement: 293cc

Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm

Induction: Transfer port injection

Fueling: EFI w/ 39mm Dell’Orto throttle body

Exhaust: Power valve w/ expansion chamber

Cooling: Liquid

Starting: Electric

Lubrication: Electronic oil injection

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Diaphragm steel wet multiplate w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 48mm inverted WP Xplor fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, fully adjustable WP Xplor piggyback-reservoir shock w/ progressive damping; 12.2 inches

Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc

Rear brake: 240mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.3 inches

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.8 inches

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.4 gallons

Two-stroke oil tank capacity: 23.7 ounces

Wet weight (full tank): 243 pounds

2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo Price: TBA $MSRP

2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo Photo Gallery