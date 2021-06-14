2022 KTM XC-W TPI Lineup First Look (Three 2-Strokes)

The 2022 KTM XC-W TPI lineup is here, with three two-strokes available for your enduro and cross-country racing pleasure.
The three XC-Ws—300, 250, and 150—share the same chassis. The 2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI and 250 XC-W TPI share the same basic motor, with the 250 having a bore that is 5.6mm narrower than the 300.
All three two-stroke motors have EFI into the rear transfer ports, along with electric starting and oil injection (no premix needed). As you likely know, the W means the Pankl Racing Systems transmission has wide ratios.
Changes for 2022 to the XC-W TPI lineup include firmer suspension settings for the WP Xplor units (the shock remains linkage-free) and improved damping hardware.
In the front, you’ll find lower friction outer fork tubes, a polished spring (less oil fouling), and a new upper cartridge screw connection for better rebound damping.
The progressive-damping shock gets an improved O-ring that is more resistant to deforming, wear, and fading during use. The 2022 KTM 250 XC-W TPI has lower final gearing for better low-speed performance.
As you can see, the graphics on all three 2022 XC-W TPIs are new.
You can look for the three two-stroke off-roaders at your dealer this month. We have the prices for the 2022 XC-W TPI lineup in the specs.
2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI (250 XC-W TPI and 150 XC-W TPI) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke
- Displacement: 293cc (250: 259cc; 150: 144cc)
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (250: 66.4 x 72mm; 150: 58 x 54.5mm)
- Induction: Transfer port injection
- Fueling: EFI w/ 39mm Dell’Orto throttle body
- Exhaust: Power valve w/ expansion chamber
- Cooling: Liquid
- Starting: Electric (150: Kickstart backup)
- Lubrication: Electronic oil injection
- Transmission: Pankl 6-speed
- Clutch: Diaphragm-spring wet-multiplate w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 48mm inverted WP Xplor fork; 11.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, fully adjustable WP Xplor piggyback-reservoir shock w/ progressive damping; 11.4 inches
- Wheels: Giant
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 140/80 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm disc
- Rear brake: 240mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
- Rake: 26.5 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.4 gallons
- Two-stroke oil tank capacity: 23.7 ounces
- Wet weight: 243 pounds (150: 217 pounds)
PRICES
- 2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Price: $10,499 MSRP
- 2022 KTM 250 XC-W TPI Price: $10,199
- 2022 KTM 150 XC-W TPI Price: $9199