2022 KTM XC-W TPI Lineup First Look (Three 2-Strokes)

2022 KTM 250 XC-W TPI

The 2022 KTM XC-W TPI lineup is here, with three two-strokes available for your enduro and cross-country racing pleasure.

The three XC-Ws—300, 250, and 150—share the same chassis. The 2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI and 250 XC-W TPI share the same basic motor, with the 250 having a bore that is 5.6mm narrower than the 300.

All three two-stroke motors have EFI into the rear transfer ports, along with electric starting and oil injection (no premix needed). As you likely know, the W means the Pankl Racing Systems transmission has wide ratios.

2022 KTM XC-W TPI Lineup First Look: 300 Price, MSRP, Specs
2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI

Changes for 2022 to the XC-W TPI lineup include firmer suspension settings for the WP Xplor units (the shock remains linkage-free) and improved damping hardware.

In the front, you’ll find lower friction outer fork tubes, a polished spring (less oil fouling), and a new upper cartridge screw connection for better rebound damping.

2022 KTM XC-W TPI Lineup First Look: 250 Price, MSRP, Specs
2022 KTM 250 XC-W TPI

The progressive-damping shock gets an improved O-ring that is more resistant to deforming, wear, and fading during use. The 2022 KTM 250 XC-W TPI has lower final gearing for better low-speed performance.

As you can see, the graphics on all three 2022 XC-W TPIs are new.

2022 KTM XC-W TPI Lineup First Look: 150 Price, MSRP, Specs
2022 KTM 150 XC-W TPI

 You can look for the three two-stroke off-roaders at your dealer this month. We have the prices for the 2022 XC-W TPI lineup in the specs. 

2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI (250 XC-W TPI and 150 XC-W TPI) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke
  • Displacement: 293cc (250: 259cc; 150: 144cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (250: 66.4 x 72mm; 150: 58 x 54.5mm)
  • Induction: Transfer port injection
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 39mm Dell’Orto throttle body
  • Exhaust: Power valve w/ expansion chamber
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Starting: Electric (150: Kickstart backup)
  • Lubrication: Electronic oil injection
  • Transmission: Pankl 6-speed
  • Clutch: Diaphragm-spring wet-multiplate w/ Brembo hydraulics
  • Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 48mm inverted WP Xplor fork; 11.6 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, fully adjustable WP Xplor piggyback-reservoir shock w/ progressive damping; 11.4 inches
  • Wheels: Giant
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81
  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21
  • Rear tire: 140/80 x 18
  • Front brake: 260mm disc
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
  • Rake: 26.5 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 37.8 inches
  • Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.4 gallons
  • Two-stroke oil tank capacity: 23.7 ounces
  • Wet weight: 243 pounds (150: 217 pounds)

PRICES

  • 2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Price: $10,499 MSRP
  • 2022 KTM 250 XC-W TPI Price: $10,199
  • 2022 KTM 150 XC-W TPI Price: $9199

2022 KTM XC-W TPI Lineup Photo Gallery

