2022 KTM XC-W TPI Lineup First Look (Three 2-Strokes)

The 2022 KTM XC-W TPI lineup is here, with three two-strokes available for your enduro and cross-country racing pleasure.

The three XC-Ws—300, 250, and 150—share the same chassis. The 2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI and 250 XC-W TPI share the same basic motor, with the 250 having a bore that is 5.6mm narrower than the 300.

All three two-stroke motors have EFI into the rear transfer ports, along with electric starting and oil injection (no premix needed). As you likely know, the W means the Pankl Racing Systems transmission has wide ratios.

Changes for 2022 to the XC-W TPI lineup include firmer suspension settings for the WP Xplor units (the shock remains linkage-free) and improved damping hardware.

In the front, you’ll find lower friction outer fork tubes, a polished spring (less oil fouling), and a new upper cartridge screw connection for better rebound damping.

The progressive-damping shock gets an improved O-ring that is more resistant to deforming, wear, and fading during use. The 2022 KTM 250 XC-W TPI has lower final gearing for better low-speed performance.

As you can see, the graphics on all three 2022 XC-W TPIs are new.

You can look for the three two-stroke off-roaders at your dealer this month. We have the prices for the 2022 XC-W TPI lineup in the specs.

2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI (250 XC-W TPI and 150 XC-W TPI) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke

Displacement: 293cc (250: 259cc; 150: 144cc)

Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (250: 66.4 x 72mm; 150: 58 x 54.5mm)

Induction: Transfer port injection

Fueling: EFI w/ 39mm Dell’Orto throttle body

Exhaust: Power valve w/ expansion chamber

Cooling: Liquid

Starting: Electric (150: Kickstart backup)

Lubrication: Electronic oil injection

Transmission: Pankl 6-speed

Clutch: Diaphragm-spring wet-multiplate w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 48mm inverted WP Xplor fork; 11.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, fully adjustable WP Xplor piggyback-reservoir shock w/ progressive damping; 11.4 inches

Wheels: Giant

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 140/80 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc

Rear brake: 240mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.3 inches

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.8 inches

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.4 gallons

Two-stroke oil tank capacity: 23.7 ounces

Wet weight: 243 pounds (150: 217 pounds)

PRICES

2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Price: $10,499 MSRP

2022 KTM 250 XC-W TPI Price: $10,199

2022 KTM 150 XC-W TPI Price: $9199

2022 KTM XC-W TPI Lineup Photo Gallery