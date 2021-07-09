2022 LiveWire One First Look (9 Electric-Powered Fast Facts)

The new Yamaha R7 is the supersport version of the company’s brilliant MT-07. Ron Lieback got to ride it at the track, and he tells us all about it. In the secnd segment we meet Brian Weston from Arai helmets. Brian explains about Arai’s ‘glancing off’ ideas and much more.

This episode is brought to you by Yamaha Motorcycles–Yamaha Revs Your Heart.

