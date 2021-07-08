2022 Yamaha YZ450F First Look (5 Fast Facts + 30 Photos)

By
Don Williams
-

We’re getting our first look at the 2022 Yamaha YZ450F, and there are some changes for the upcoming model year. Here’s what you need to know:

  1. The rear end has less unsprung weight. The hub, sprocket, and chain are new and lighter. This will increase acceleration, and Yamaha tells us the handling will be more agile.

2022 Yamaha YZ450F First Look: Price

  1. The rear wheel gets a three-cross spoke pattern. This is new for Yamaha dirt bikes. Yamaha claims “improved impact absorption and overall feel.”
  1. With all the changes to the rear wheel, the suspension settings are updated. A Yamaha insider says that the new YZ450F has “increased stability on corner entry/exit and improved bump reaction” thanks to the new wheel and suspension settings.

2022 Yamaha YZ450F Monster Energy Edition

  1. You can’t have an updated motorcycle without new graphics. The latest version of Team Yamaha Blue is a deeper blue. Also, the graphics are embedded into the plastic for a high level of durability. Additionally, the radiator louvers are now black. The Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F is also back with its own graphics, though no technical differences.
  1. The 2022 Yamaha YZ450F will be in dealers this month. The MSRP for 2022 is $200 more than last year, with the price tag now $9599. If you want the Monster Energy Racing Edition, add another $200 to the check you’re writing.

We have reviewed the Yamaha YZ450F

2022 Yamaha YZ450F Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 4-stroke single
  • Displacement: 449cc
  • Bore x stroke: 97.0 × 60.9mm
  • Compression ratio: 13.0:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 titanium valves
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm Mikuni throttle body
  • Starting: Electric
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Clutch: Multiplate wet
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminum bilateral-beam
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; 12.2 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback-reservoir shock; 12.5 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/80 x 19
  • Front brake: 270mm disc
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
  • Rake: 26.9 degrees
  • Trail: 4.7 inches
  • Seat height: 38.0 inches
  • Ground clearance: 13.0 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 1.6 gallons
  • Wet weight 245 pounds
  • Colors: Team Yamaha Blue; Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition (+$200)

2022 Yamaha YZ450F Price: $9599 MSRP 

2022 Yamaha YZ450F Photo Gallery

