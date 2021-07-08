2022 Yamaha YZ450F First Look (5 Fast Facts + 30 Photos)

We’re getting our first look at the 2022 Yamaha YZ450F, and there are some changes for the upcoming model year. Here’s what you need to know:
- The rear end has less unsprung weight. The hub, sprocket, and chain are new and lighter. This will increase acceleration, and Yamaha tells us the handling will be more agile.
- The rear wheel gets a three-cross spoke pattern. This is new for Yamaha dirt bikes. Yamaha claims “improved impact absorption and overall feel.”
- With all the changes to the rear wheel, the suspension settings are updated. A Yamaha insider says that the new YZ450F has “increased stability on corner entry/exit and improved bump reaction” thanks to the new wheel and suspension settings.
- You can’t have an updated motorcycle without new graphics. The latest version of Team Yamaha Blue is a deeper blue. Also, the graphics are embedded into the plastic for a high level of durability. Additionally, the radiator louvers are now black. The Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F is also back with its own graphics, though no technical differences.
- The 2022 Yamaha YZ450F will be in dealers this month. The MSRP for 2022 is $200 more than last year, with the price tag now $9599. If you want the Monster Energy Racing Edition, add another $200 to the check you’re writing.
We have reviewed the Yamaha YZ450F
2022 Yamaha YZ450F Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 4-stroke single
- Displacement: 449cc
- Bore x stroke: 97.0 × 60.9mm
- Compression ratio: 13.0:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 titanium valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm Mikuni throttle body
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Multiplate wet
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum bilateral-beam
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback-reservoir shock; 12.5 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/80 x 19
- Front brake: 270mm disc
- Rear brake: 240mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.9 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 38.0 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.0 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.6 gallons
- Wet weight 245 pounds
- Colors: Team Yamaha Blue; Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition (+$200)
2022 Yamaha YZ450F Price: $9599 MSRP