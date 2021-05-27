Husqvarna x Replay = Three Limited Edition 701 Motorcycles

Italian casual clothing brand Replay is putting its mark on three special edition Husqvarna motorcycles—the Vitpilen 701, 701 Supermoto, and 701 Enduro LR. Each of the three 701s get Husqvarna Technical Accessories from Husqvarna—including mufflers from Akrapovič and Remus—along with Replay styling and branding. Check out the Husqvarna x Replay collaboration.

“Collaborating with Replay has given Husqvarna Motorcycles the perfect opportunity to establish a relationship with a brand with which we have many shared values,” explains Vice President Global Marketing Husqvarna Motorcycles Florian Burguet. “Replay’s focus on producing premium quality products, their progressive, forward-thinking approach to development, and their flair for innovation sets them apart from others in the fashion world. We are proud to have the Replay logo adorn our Moto3 machines for the second year since our return to World Championship road racing. We look forward to continuing our productive relationship with Replay.”

Husqvarna and Replay are making the most of the collaboration. In addition to the motorcycles available at Husqvarna dealers—though don’t expect to necessarily see them in the United States—there will be even more-limited versions made for Replay pop-up stores due in Europe and Japan.

“Forming a close partnership with Husqvarna Motorcycles allows Replay to step forward in the motorcycle world together with a brand that is known for its commitment to innovation and progression, the perfect partner for us to stand beside,” CEO Fashion Box SpA Matteo Sinigaglia said. “Creating authentic experiences is something we value highly—a belief shared by Husqvarna Motorcycles and something that is key to developing the strong link between our two brands.”

Fashion Box, which owns the Replay, Replay&Sons, and We Are Replay brands, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The Replay family of brands is sold in 50 countries. The company has a presence in the United States via its Replay Jeans website.

The inclusion of the Vitpilen 701 in the collection catches our eyes, as it skipped model year 2021 in the United States. Although we have seen a large number of 2022 Husqvarnas, the Vitpilen 701, 701 Supermoto, and 701 Enduro LR are not among them.

We have tested the Husqvarna Vitpilen 701, 701 Supermoto, and 701 Enduro.

Husqvarna x Replay 701s Photo Gallery