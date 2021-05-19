2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 First Look (11 Fast Facts + 30 Photos)

With the loss of the legendary YZF-R6, Yamaha was left with a massive gap between the novice-friendly YZF-R3 street/track motorcycle and the high-performance YZF-R1 family of superbikes. The 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 is the unexpected replacement for the departing R6. Let’s figure out how the new 2022 R7 is positioned.

The 2022 YZF-R7 takes Yamaha’s CP2 twin and finds yet another application for it. The DOHC 698cc powerplant has previously found a home in the MT-07 naked upright, the XSR700 retro motorcycle, and the Ténéré 700 adventure bike. Now, it will power a supersport motorcycle around racing circuits and through the local twisties.

The R7’s chassis is all-new with its own geometry. The R7’s wheelbase is 0.8 inches longer than the R6, and 0.2 inches shorter than the MT-07. The rake of the R7 steeper than both the R6 (by 0.3 degrees) and the MT-07 (1.2 degrees). The MT-07 and R7 share the same 3.5 inches of trail, with the R6 having 3.8 inches of trail. The seat height of the R7 is 1.2 inches higher than the MT-07, and 0.6 inches lower than the R6. Suspension travel for the MT-07 and R7 is 0.4 inches longer than the R6’s travel. Finally, the R7 weighs five pounds less than the R6 and eight pounds more than the MT-07. None of these numbers are drastically different, but they can add up.

We don’t have the exact numbers, but the seating position on the R7 is closer to the R6 than the R3 or MT-07. The clip-ons are below the top triple-clamp and don’t have a riser. That’s pure supersport ergonomics.

The MT-07’s motor is unchanged. However, they have geared down the final drive ratio to enhance acceleration, and a quickshifter is optional. Estimated fuel consumption remains at 58 mpg. The R6 got 42 mpg, not that anyone would bought it worried about that.

The 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 has more sophisticated suspension than the MT-07. Although the suspension units are nowhere near the high level of the KYB units on the R6, the R7’s suspension is almost fully adjustable. The only adjustment lacking on the R7 is compression damping for the no-name shock.

Like the MT-07, the R7 has 298mm front discs and 245mm rear disc. That’s down from the huge 320mm front discs on the R6, though the R7’s rear disc is 25mm larger in diameter than the R6’s. The R7 does have a radially mounted Brembo master cylinder for the front calipers, so that’s an upgrade from the MT-07’s system.

Yamaha has given the 2022 YZF-R7 some serious supersport rubber—Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22. That’s a significant jump in performance from the MT-07’s Michelin Pilot 5 sport-touring tires.

LED lighting gives the R7 a distinctive look. The headlights and turn signals are all LED. Lighting on each side of the fairing helps you see into corners after dark—perfect for endurance racing.

There’s a high-contrast LCD dash. Sorry, no posh TFT for the R7.

There’s a vast gap in price between the R7 and the R6. The R7 costs a staggering $3300 less than the R6 it replaces. The R7 is a less intimidating $1300 more than the MT-07, and just $500 more than the stylish XSR700.

Look for the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 to hit dealer showrooms next month. You’ll have a choice of colors—Team Yamaha Blue, or Performance Black.

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 Specs

ENGINE

Type: CP2 parallel twin w/ 270-degree crankshaft

Displacement: 689cc

Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

Transmission: 6-speed (quickshifter optional)

Clutch: Web multiplate w/ slipper and assist functions

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB 41mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, cantilevered, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 298mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers w/ Brembo master cylinder

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.9 inches

Rake: 23.7 degrees

Trail: 3.5 degrees

Seat height: 32.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg

Curb weight: 414 pounds

Colors: Team Yamaha Blue; Performance Black



2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 Price: $8999 MSRP

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 Photo Gallery