2022 Beta XTrainer 300 Extreme Trailbike First Look (8 Fast Facts )

Beta’s popular shorter-travel, lower-seat trail bike—the XTrainer 300—is back with significant updates for 2022. Let’s see what’s new for the 2022 Beta XTrainer 300 two-stroke off-road motorcycle.
- There’s a new motor in the 2022 Beta XTrainer 300. Instead of being a 293cc displacement with a perfectly square 72mm bore and stroke, ups the bore to 73mm and shortens the stroke to 69.9mm. This was accomplished via a new cylinder head, cylinder, piston, and adjustable power valve. In the process, it loses about one cubic centimeter of displacement.
- The new motor gets a new ignition mapping to work with the returning 36mm Keihin PWK carburetor. Beta says the new engine is smoother than last year, and has a more linear power delivery. We weren’t excited with the previous motor update, as it gave the XTrainer more aggressive power. We felt like it didn’t match its trailbike chassis, so we’re happy to hear this and look forward to trying it out.
- The new clutch has adjustable diaphragm springs. This lightens up the hydraulic clutch pull, while improving both engagement and disengagement. The preload is three-position adjustable, and takes just a “simple mechanical procedure” to change the setting, according to a Beta spokesman.
- To get the bigger-bore motor spinning, there’s a new starter motor.
- We’ve heard grumbling about Beta electrics over the years, and the 2022 XTrainer 300 gets a new system. Beta tells us that “the improved layout of the bike’s electrical system improves reliability and makes components quicker to remove and replace.”
- The chassis is unchanged, and that includes the unusual Ollé suspension. We like the chassis more than the suspension units. Beta does offer Factory Suspension options that allow you to upgrade to an XT-R Enduro fork and shock, as well as an XT-R Enduro GP fork. There are also one-inch and two-inch lowering options directly from Beta.
- There are Bold New Graphics for the XTrainer. It retains its distinctive Italian styling, though with colors associated with Great Britain, France, and the United States—red, white, and blue.
- The price of the 2022 Beta XTrainer 300 creeps up to $7999. That’s $200 more than the ’21. The new XTrainer will be available at dealers in August. You’ll have to wait until October to take advantage of Beta’s innovative Build Your Own Beta service that allows you to customize the motorcycle before it heads off to the dealer.
We have tested the Beta XTrainer 300.
2022 Beta XTrainer 300 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Two-stroke single
- Displacement: 292cc
- Bore x stroke: 73 x 69.9mm
- Compression ratio: 11.55:1
- Fueling: Keihin PWK 36mm carburetor
- Exhaust valve: Beta Progressive Valve
- Cooling: Liquid
- Starting: Electric (kick optional)
- Lubrication: Electronic oil-injection
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ hydraulic actuation and diaphragm springs
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Perimeter-style chromoly
- Front suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable inverted Ollé R16V 43mm fork; 10.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted Ollé R16V piggyback shock; 10.6 inches
- Tires: Michelin Soft Enduro Competition
- Front tire: 80 x 100-21
- Rear tire: 140 x 60-18
- Front brake: 260mm floating disc w/ Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.8 inches
- Seat height: 35.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 12.6 inches
- Footpeg height: 15.4 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.25 gallons
- Oil tank capacity: 22 ounces
- Curb weight: 230 pounds
2022 Beta Xtrainer Price: $7999 MSRP