The 2021 AMA Endurocross Championship Series schedule has been set. It will be a compact series, with six rounds in a seven-week stretch that begins in September and ends on Halloween. It is very much a western series, with no races east of Tulsa.The series begins at BOK Center in Tulsa on September 18. Two weeks later, the EnduroCross racers are back at it inside the Amarillo National Center. The following week, it’s off to the Reno Livestock Events Center.
The push to the end is packed, with three races in seven days. On October 23, the series will be at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. That is followed by racing back-to-back nights at Denver’s National Western Complex on October 29 and 30.Four-time and defending EnduroCross Champion Colton Haaker will be coming in as the favorite on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing mount. Three-time EnduroCross Champion Cody Webb returns on a FactoryOne Sherco to challenge Haaker. Rounding out the top three favorites is Trystan Hart riding the FMF KTM Factory Racing team. In 2020, the trio of Haaker, Webb, and Hart took 17 of the 18 overall podium slots. Cooper Abbott, the only other rider with an overall podium in 2020, will be looking to be part of the championship hunt on the FMF/Maxxis/RPM KTM Racing Team.2020 EnduroCross Junior class champion, and Ultimate Motorcycling Editor At Large, Ty Cullins will be returning to compete in the Super (Pro) class on an Italian-built TM.FloRacing will be offering live streaming of the six-round series.Photography by Jack Jaxson
2021 EnduroCross Championship Series Schedule
September 18: BOK Center, Tulsa
October 2: Amarillo National Center, Amarillo
October 9: Reno Livestock Events Center, Reno
October 23: Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley, Ariz.
October 29: National Western Complex, Denver
October 30: National Western Complex, Denver
2020 EnduroCross Championship Series Final Standings
