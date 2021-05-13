2022 Husqvarna Dual Sport Lineup First Look (5 Fast Facts)

The 2022 Husqvarna dual sport lineup is simple—you have a choice between the FE 501s and the FE 350s. The primary difference is the powerplants. The 501s gets a SOHC four-valve motor, while the 350s has a DOHC four-valve top end. Also, the 350s carries about a quart less fuel than the 501s, and weighs four pounds more at the curb.Both get updates for ’22, so let’s take our first look at the 2022 Husqvarna dual sport lineup.
Braktec gets the hydraulics done for the 2022 Husqvarna dual sport motorcycles. Braktec started as a supplier for observed trials motorcycles in 2012, and expanded into the dual-sport world last year. J.Juan, the parent company of Braktec in Spain, produces hydraulic brake and clutch systems for a wide variety of European motorcycle manufacturers, plus CFMoto in China and Indian in the United States.
GSK wave discs are used on the 501s and 350s. GSK Chongqing Auto Parts is based in China.
The WP Xact suspension gets a bit of massaging for 2022. There’s a new cartridge joint in the fork tubes to provide a bit more damping. The shock gets softer seals for the shock valves to make the damping more consistent while giving the rider a better feel of the back end. With those suspension mods, the damping on the WP Suspension components has been adjusted to match the new pieces.
White is the dominating color for the 2022 Husqvarna dual sport lineup. There are some Rugged Gray graphics, which are supplemented by Eclectic Yellow inflections.
We don’t have an arrival date yet for the two 2022 Husqvarna dual-sport motorcycles. However, the prices are in the combined spec sheet.
This week, Senior Editor Nic de Sena rides the all new Ducati Monster. Big changes have been made by Ducati–has the company ruined the considerable heritage of the iconic Monster–or are the changes worth it? In the second part of the show, we chat with Nick Ienatsch, Founder and Head Instructor at the Yamaha Champions Riding School. He says: “We aim to change your riding life by introducing you to Champions Habits: The techniques, approaches, skills, and the mindsets of the best riders in the world. These Champions Habits are the foundation of safety and consistency to whatever speed you ride, in any venue on any bike. Street riders, this is just as much for you as track riders. The best way to make safe riders is to make good riders.“ We hope you enjoy this episode!