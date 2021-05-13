2022 Husqvarna Dual Sport Lineup First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Don Williams
The 2022 Husqvarna dual sport lineup is simple—you have a choice between the FE 501s and the FE 350s. The primary difference is the powerplants. The 501s gets a SOHC four-valve motor, while the 350s has a DOHC four-valve top end. Also, the 350s carries about a quart less fuel than the 501s, and weighs four pounds more at the curb.

Both get updates for ’22, so let’s take our first look at the 2022 Husqvarna dual sport lineup.

2022 Husqvarna Dual Sport Lineup First Look: FE 501s
2022 Husqvarna FE 501s

  1. Braktec gets the hydraulics done for the 2022 Husqvarna dual sport motorcycles. Braktec started as a supplier for observed trials motorcycles in 2012, and expanded into the dual-sport world last year. J.Juan, the parent company of Braktec in Spain, produces hydraulic brake and clutch systems for a wide variety of European motorcycle manufacturers, plus CFMoto in China and Indian in the United States.

  1. GSK wave discs are used on the 501s and 350s. GSK Chongqing Auto Parts is based in China.

2022 Husqvarna Dual Sport Lineup First Look: FE 350s
2022 Husqvarna FE 350s

  1. The WP Xact suspension gets a bit of massaging for 2022. There’s a new cartridge joint in the fork tubes to provide a bit more damping. The shock gets softer seals for the shock valves to make the damping more consistent while giving the rider a better feel of the back end. With those suspension mods, the damping on the WP Suspension components has been adjusted to match the new pieces.

  1. White is the dominating color for the 2022 Husqvarna dual sport lineup. There are some Rugged Gray graphics, which are supplemented by Eclectic Yellow inflections.

  1. We don’t have an arrival date yet for the two 2022 Husqvarna dual-sport motorcycles. However, the prices are in the combined spec sheet.

We have tested the Husqvarna FE 501 S.

Action photography by Rudi Schedl

2022 Husqvarna FE 501s (and FE 350s) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

  • Bore x stroke: 95 x 72mm; (350s: 88 x 57.5mm)

  • Displacement: 511cc; (350s: 350cc)

  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body

  • Valve train: SOHC 4-valve (350s: DOHC 4-valve)

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: DDS w/ Braktec hydraulics

  • Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly stee

  • Subframe: Polymide/carbon-fiber

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted WP Xact 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

  • Tires: Continental Twinduro TKC 80

  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21

  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 18

  • Front brake: 260mm GSK wave disc w/ Braktec hydraulics

  • Rear brake: 220mm GSK wave disc w/ Braktec hydraulics

  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.9 inches

  • Rake: 26.5 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Ground clearance: 14.2 inches

  • Seat height: 37.4 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.4 gallons (350s: 2.2 gallons)

  • Curb weight: 253 pounds (350s: 257 pounds)

  • Color: White

2022 Husqvarna FE 501s Price: $11,899 MSRP

2022 Husqvarna FE 350s Price: $11,499 MSRP

