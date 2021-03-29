Yoshimura Accessories For 2022 Honda Grom: Exhausts and More

The updated Honda Grom is here, and Yoshimura has both functional and performance accessories for the 2022 version of the diminutive motorcycle.If you want more power for your ride around town, the Yoshimura RS-9T Street Series Works Finish slip-on stainless steel muffler makes it easy to accomplish your goal. Yoshimura claims an increase of over 11 percent for both peak horsepower and torque from the street-legal muffler. The RS-9T also improves cornering clearance and ground clearance on the 2022 Honda Grom. Do note that the photo of the RS-9T Street Series muffler shows the carbon fiber end cap and heat shield to be glossy. However, the final production version will have matte finishes for the carbon fiber bits. MSRP for the Yoshimura RS-9T Street Series Honda Grom muffler is $499. Trackday Grom riders will want to cut loose with $609 for the Yoshimura RS-9T Race Series Works Finish full exhaust system. By replacing the entire system, torque and horsepower production increased by about 14 percent. It’s not a street-legal system, if that’s a concern of yours. The Race Series version of the RS-9T gets the same cornering and ground clearance improvements as the Street Series version. The Race Series muffler’s carbon fiber also has a matte finish, in contrast to the glossy version in the photos. If you want to go stealth, there’s an optional Low-Volume Insert Kit for both RS-9T mufflers for $29.
We all like a sleek back end for sportbikes, so Yoshimura has a Fender Eliminator Kit for the 2022 Honda Grom. The kit includes a stainless-steel bracket, black-anodized license plate holder, DOT-approved LED lighting, stainless steel hardware, and the always-appreciated heat shrink solder sleeve butt connectors. The cost of cleaning up your Grom’s rear is $119. If you want to go a step further, sleek LED turn signals can be added for $119. Another $15 upgrades the turn indicators to sequential style for improved visibility and coolness.The Fender Eliminator Kit and LED turn signals are available right now. You’ll have to wait a bit for the RS-9T mufflers, though Yoshimura is taking reservations on its website.No doubt about it, the look of the 2022 Honda Grom is seriously upgraded by these latest accessories from Yoshimura, and we always like more power on a 125.We have a preview of the 2022 Honda Grom.
