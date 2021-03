2022 GasGas TXT Trial Lineup First Look: Please Stand By

Type: 2-stroke single

Displacement: 300: 294cc; 280: 272cc; 250: 248cc

Bore x stroke: 300: 79 x 60mm; 280: 76 x 60mm; 250: 72.5 x 60mm

Compression ratio: 300: 9.6:1; 280: 10.6:1; 250: 11.0:1

Fuel delivery: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor

Lubrication: Premix, 66:1

Cooling: Liquid w/ radiator fan

Starting: Kick

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Diaphragm w/ Braktec hydraulics

Final drive: 520 chain

Frame: Chromoly steel tube w/ hollow aluminum swingarm

Handlebar: Renthal tapered aluminum w/ Renthal grips

Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Tech 39mm fork w/ brace; 6.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable Reiger shock; 6.8 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum rim

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Michelin Trial Competition bias-ply tube-type

Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Michelin Trial X11 radial tubeless

Front brake: 185mm NG Wave floating disc w/ monoblock 4-piston Braktec caliper

Rear brake: 150mm NG Wave disc w/ 2-piston Braktec caliper

Wheelbase: 52 inches

Rake: 23 degrees

“Seat” height: 24.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.5 quarts

Curb weight: 153 pounds

Type: 2-stroke single

Displacement: 300: 294cc; 280: 272cc; 250: 248cc

Bore x stroke: 300: 79 x 60mm; 280: 76 x 60mm; 250: 72.5 x 60mm

Compression ratio: 300: 9.6:1; 280: 10.6:1; 250: 11.0:1

Fuel delivery: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor w/ Hidria ECU

Lubrication: Premix, 66:1

Cooling: Liquid w/ radiator fan

Starting: Kick

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Diaphragm w/ Braktec hydraulics

Final drive: 520 chain

Frame: Chromoly steel tube w/ hollow aluminum swingarm

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum w/ Renthal grips

Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Tech 39mm fork w/ brace; 7.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Öhlins shock; 6.9 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum rim

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Michelin Trial Competition bias-ply tube-type

Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Michelin Trial X11 radial tubeless

Front brake: 185mm NG Wave floating disc w/ monoblock 4-piston Braktec caliper

Rear brake: 150mm NG Wave disc w/ 2-piston Braktec caliper

Wheelbase: 52 inches

Rake: 23 degrees

“Seat” height: 24.8 inches

Ground clearance: 12.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.5 quarts

Curb weight: 157 pounds

2022 GasGas TXT Lineup Photo Gallery

The 2022 GasGas TXT trial lineup—Racing and high-end GP two-stroke trials bikes—is now public. The motorcycles are largely unchanged from last year, with the motors available in three displacements—300, 280, and 250. GasGas notes that the new TXTs are now Euro-5 compliant, thanks to the trials bikes being “further refined.” We expect that means minor changes to the ignition and fueling, as GasGas still claims “smooth, controllable power.” Those hoping for the KTM-owned brand to institute changes such as fuel-injection, oil injection, and WP suspension will have to wait at least another year. All TXTs continue to have Tech forks, while the GP retains the Reiger shock, with the Racing going with an Öhlins shock. The GP upgrades include an S3 cylinder head, titanium exhaust system, higher-spec Golden Tech fork, carbon fiber airbox, S3 footpegs, Renthal handlebar, red-anodized CNC-machined triple clamps, and CTG factory graphics.GasGas is continuing to make a 125 TXT Racing and TXT GP, but don’t expect to see it in the United States.When we get prices for these six 2022 GasGas TXT trials bikes, we will add them to the story.