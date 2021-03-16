2022 GasGas TXT Trial Lineup First Look: Please Stand By

GasGas is continuing to make a 125 TXT Racing and TXT GP, but don’t expect to see it in the United States.When we get prices for these six 2022 GasGas TXT trials bikes, we will add them to the story.2022 GasGas TXT GP 300, 280, and 250 SpecsENGINE
- Type: 2-stroke single
- Displacement: 300: 294cc; 280: 272cc; 250: 248cc
- Bore x stroke: 300: 79 x 60mm; 280: 76 x 60mm; 250: 72.5 x 60mm
- Compression ratio: 300: 9.6:1; 280: 10.6:1; 250: 11.0:1
- Fuel delivery: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor
- Lubrication: Premix, 66:1
- Cooling: Liquid w/ radiator fan
- Starting: Kick
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Diaphragm w/ Braktec hydraulics
- Final drive: 520 chain
- Frame: Chromoly steel tube w/ hollow aluminum swingarm
- Handlebar: Renthal tapered aluminum w/ Renthal grips
- Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Tech 39mm fork w/ brace; 6.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable Reiger shock; 6.8 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum rim
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Michelin Trial Competition bias-ply tube-type
- Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Michelin Trial X11 radial tubeless
- Front brake: 185mm NG Wave floating disc w/ monoblock 4-piston Braktec caliper
- Rear brake: 150mm NG Wave disc w/ 2-piston Braktec caliper
- Wheelbase: 52 inches
- Rake: 23 degrees
- “Seat” height: 24.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.5 quarts
- Curb weight: 153 pounds
