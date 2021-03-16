2022 GasGas TXT Trial Lineup First Look: Please Stand By

By
Don Williams
-
TXT GP 300

The 2022 GasGas TXT trial lineup—Racing and high-end GP two-stroke trials bikes—is now public. The motorcycles are largely unchanged from last year, with the motors available in three displacements—300, 280, and 250. GasGas notes that the new TXTs are now Euro-5 compliant, thanks to the trials bikes being “further refined.” We expect that means minor changes to the ignition and fueling, as GasGas still claims “smooth, controllable power.”

Those hoping for the KTM-owned brand to institute changes such as fuel-injection, oil injection, and WP suspension will have to wait at least another year. All TXTs continue to have Tech forks, while the GP retains the Reiger shock, with the Racing going with an Öhlins shock. The GP upgrades include an S3 cylinder head, titanium exhaust system, higher-spec Golden Tech fork, carbon fiber airbox, S3 footpegs, Renthal handlebar, red-anodized CNC-machined triple clamps, and CTG factory graphics.

GasGas is continuing to make a 125 TXT Racing and TXT GP, but don’t expect to see it in the United States.

When we get prices for these six 2022 GasGas TXT trials bikes, we will add them to the story.

2022 GasGas TXT GP 300, 280, and 250 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 2-stroke single

  • Displacement: 300: 294cc; 280: 272cc; 250: 248cc

  • Bore x stroke: 300: 79 x 60mm; 280: 76 x 60mm; 250: 72.5 x 60mm

  • Compression ratio: 300: 9.6:1; 280: 10.6:1; 250: 11.0:1

  • Fuel delivery: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor

  • Lubrication: Premix, 66:1

  • Cooling: Liquid w/ radiator fan

  • Starting: Kick

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Diaphragm w/ Braktec hydraulics

  • Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Chromoly steel tube w/ hollow aluminum swingarm

  • Handlebar: Renthal tapered aluminum w/ Renthal grips

  • Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Tech 39mm fork w/ brace; 6.5 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable Reiger shock; 6.8 inches

  • Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum rim

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

  • Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Michelin Trial Competition bias-ply tube-type

  • Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Michelin Trial X11 radial tubeless

  • Front brake: 185mm NG Wave floating disc w/ monoblock 4-piston Braktec caliper

  • Rear brake: 150mm NG Wave disc w/ 2-piston Braktec caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 52 inches

  • Rake: 23 degrees

  • “Seat” height: 24.8 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.5 quarts

  • Curb weight: 153 pounds

2022 GasGas TXT GP Prices: MSRP $TBA

2022 GasGas TXT Racing 300, 280, and 250 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 2-stroke single

  • Displacement: 300: 294cc; 280: 272cc; 250: 248cc

  • Bore x stroke: 300: 79 x 60mm; 280: 76 x 60mm; 250: 72.5 x 60mm

  • Compression ratio: 300: 9.6:1; 280: 10.6:1; 250: 11.0:1

  • Fuel delivery: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor w/ Hidria ECU

  • Lubrication: Premix, 66:1

  • Cooling: Liquid w/ radiator fan

  • Starting: Kick

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Diaphragm w/ Braktec hydraulics

  • Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Chromoly steel tube w/ hollow aluminum swingarm

  • Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum w/ Renthal grips

  • Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Tech 39mm fork w/ brace; 7.1 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Öhlins shock; 6.9 inches

  • Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum rim

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

  • Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Michelin Trial Competition bias-ply tube-type

  • Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Michelin Trial X11 radial tubeless

  • Front brake: 185mm NG Wave floating disc w/ monoblock 4-piston Braktec caliper

  • Rear brake: 150mm NG Wave disc w/ 2-piston Braktec caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 52 inches

  • Rake: 23 degrees

  • “Seat” height: 24.8 inches

  • Ground clearance: 12.8 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.5 quarts

  • Curb weight: 157 pounds

2022 GasGas TXT Racing Prices: MSRP $TBA

2022 GasGas TXT Lineup Photo Gallery

