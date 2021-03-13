2021 Honda Rebel 300 Buyer’s Guide: Prices, Specs, and Photos

With a three-gallon fuel tank and estimated fuel consumption of 78 mpg, visits to gas stations around town will be few and far between.The chassis offers compact ergonomics that do not intimidate new riders, and a seat height of just over 27 inches, making it easy for most riders to put both feet firmly on the pavement at stops. The fat Dunlop D404 tires help the moderate-travel suspension soak up uneven pavement without disrupting your ride.Although the Rebel 300 sports a solo seat, accommodations for a passenger are available as accessories.We have tested the Honda Rebel 300 ABS.2021 Honda Rebel 300 (and 300 ABS) SpecsENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder canted 20-degrees forward
- Bore x stroke: 76.0 x 63.0mm
- Displacement: 286cc
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Clutch: Assist-and-slipper
- Final drive: Chain
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.8 inches
- Tires: Dunlop D404
- Front tire: 130/90 x 16
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brake: 296mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
- ABS: Optional ($300)
- Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
- Rake: 28 degrees
- Fork angle: 30 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 27.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 78 mpg
- Curb weight: 364 pounds (ABS: 370 pounds)
- Colors: Pearl Blue; Matte Gray Metallic