2021 Honda Rebel 300 Buyer’s Guide: Prices, Specs, and Photos

2021 Honda Rebel 300: Specs and Photos

The Honda Rebel 300 returns unchanged for 2021, save for two new color choices— Pearl Blue and Matte Gray Metallic. That’s not a problem, as the latest Rebel 300 retains its position as one of the leading cruisers for beginner riders.

Powered by a retuned version of the liquid-cooled DOHC single used in the Honda CB300R sportbike, the Rebel 300 has plenty of power for urban struggles against bothersome four-wheelers. The Rebel 300’s motor remains capable and stable on the freeway and open road, though limited in acceleration at high speeds.

2021 Honda Rebel 300 Price and MSRP

With a three-gallon fuel tank and estimated fuel consumption of 78 mpg, visits to gas stations around town will be few and far between.

The chassis offers compact ergonomics that do not intimidate new riders, and a seat height of just over 27 inches, making it easy for most riders to put both feet firmly on the pavement at stops. The fat Dunlop D404 tires help the moderate-travel suspension soak up uneven pavement without disrupting your ride.

Although the Rebel 300 sports a solo seat, accommodations for a passenger are available as accessories.

We have tested the Honda Rebel 300 ABS.

2021 Honda Rebel 300 (and 300 ABS) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder canted 20-degrees forward

  • Bore x stroke: 76.0 x 63.0mm

  • Displacement: 286cc

  • Compression ratio: 10.7:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body

  • Transmission: Six-speed

  • Clutch: Assist-and-slipper

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.8 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.8 inches

  • Tires: Dunlop D404

  • Front tire: 130/90 x 16

  • Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

  • Front brake: 296mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

  • ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

  • Rake: 28 degrees

  • Fork angle: 30 degrees

  • Trail: 4.3 inches

  • Seat height: 27.2 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 78 mpg

  • Curb weight: 364 pounds (ABS: 370 pounds)

  • Colors: Pearl Blue; Matte Gray Metallic

2021 Honda Rebel 300 Price: $4599 MSRP

2021 Honda Rebel 300 ABS Price: $4899 MSRP

