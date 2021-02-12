2021 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Lineup First Look (18 Fast Facts + 36 Photos)

The 2021 MV Agusta Brutale 800 lineup includes a new model—the Brutale Rosso—that is aimed at urban riders and those who don’t quite have the financial horsepower of the most well-heeled MV Agusta buyers. MV has provided several significant upgrades to the Brutale 800s, from the motor to the chassis. Let’s work through the changes, and take a closer look at the new 2021 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso, as well as the returning Brutale RR and RR SCS. Most of the upgrades apply to all three models, and we’ll call out whenever one doesn’t.
- The differentiation between the three 2021 MV Agusta Brutale 800s is easy. The Rosso is a somewhat lower-spec “budget” model that is about 20 percent less expensive than the RR. The RR is the traditionally high-end Brutale 800, while the RR SCS adds the unconventional fully automatic Radius CX clutch designed in conjunction with Rekluse.
- The latest inline-3 Brutale motor is now Euro 5 compliant. Euro 5 compliance has been a common theme in 2021, and MV Agusta doesn’t get an exemption.
- Engine friction reduction efforts were made throughout the 798cc triple. The connecting rod and countershaft bearings are new, as are the crankshaft main bearings. Additionally, there are new DLC-coated tappets and sintered valve guides.
- New fuel injectors boast a 14 percent increase in pressure.
- The exhaust collector and muffler are new. According to an MV Agusta spokesman, the new exhaust system is designed “to improve engine tuning and optimize power [and] torque curves.” The result is a motor that puts out a peak of 140 horsepower and 64 ft-lbs of torque at five-figure rev counts. The Rosso is considerably detuned compared to the RR and RR SCS.
- The clutches have been upgraded. The standard clutch has improved engagement thanks to a new basket, and the SCS has a new pressure plate. A quickshifter is standard on the Brutale 800s, along with a new EAS 3.0 electronic gear sensor.
- The 2021 MV Agusta Brutale 800s get new engine management algorithms. The goal is a more direct feel between the throttle and the rear wheel.
- The steel trellis frame has new frame plates. To make the 800s more stable, the new side plates have added torsional and longitudinal stiffness.
- With the new frame setup comes new suspension settings. There’s a new linkage system for the shock, and suspension travel is increased by 0.2 inches. Otherwise, the standard settings and springs have been changed to reflect other chassis alterations.
- MV Agusta worked with e-Novia to produce a new six-axis IMU that is specifically for the 800s. The new IMU allows for more precision and accuracy in traction control settings, wheelie control, and ABS behavior.
- A new 5.5-inch TFT dash and switchgear make it easier to manage the electronics suite. GPS, Bluetooth, a Mobisat tracker (crash detection and theft warning), and MV Ride app are all integrated into the Brutale 800s, though the Rosso owner has to live without the Mobisat tracker.
- The Continental MK100 ABS module is now employed by MV Agusta on the 800s. It is a cornering-aware system.
- Other updates include a cornering-aware LED headlight and improved seat padding.
- The 2021 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso’s most notable difference from its RR brothers is a lower revving motor. The redline drops by 1200 rpm to 12,000 on the Rosso. The RRs peak at 140 horsepower at 12,300 rpm, compared to 112 horsepower at 11,000 rpm for the Rosso. The RRs’ top speed is 152 mph, while the Rosso rider will have to make do with a 147 mph top speed. There’s also a detuning option for A2 license-holders, though we almost certainly won’t see it in the United States.
- The Rosso is more environmentally friendly than the RRs. The Rosso gets 46 mpg, compared to 40 mpg on the RRs, and the Rosso puts out fewer CO2 emissions.
- Although the Rosso has the same suspension as the RRs, the Marzocchi fork tubes on the Rosso lacks DLC coating.
- The Rosso has Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires. The RRs use Pirelli Diablo Rosso III rubber.
- Although we don’t have US prices for the 2021 MV Agusta Brutale 800 lineup, we can tell you how much they will run in the United Kingdom. We also don’t have an arrival date in the US for these three Brutales.
2021 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso (Brutale RR and Brutale RR SCS) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3
- Displacement: 798cc
- Bore x stroke: 79 x 54.3mm
- Compression ratio: 12.3:1 (RR and RR SCS: 13.3:1)
- Maximum power: 112 horsepower @ 11,000 rpm (RR and RR SCS: 140 horsepower @ 12,300 rpm)
- Maximum torque: 63 ft-lbs @ 8500 rpm (RR and RR SCS: 64 ft/lbs @ 10,250 rpm)
- Redline: 12,000 rpm (RR and RR SCS: 13,200 rpm)
- Maximum speed: 147 mph (RR and RR SCS: 152 mph)
- Fueling: Mikuni throttle bodies w/ Eldor Nemo 2.1 ECU
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid and oil
- Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ slipper function and hydraulic actuation (RR SCS: Radius CX automatic clutch w/ hydraulic actuation)
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis w/ aluminum swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi inverted 43mm aluminum fork; 4.9 inches (RR and RCS: Fully adjustable Marzocchi inverted 43mm aluminum fork w/ DLC treatment; 4.9 inches)
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable Progressive Sachs shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: Aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 (RR and RR SCS: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III)
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo calipers and radial-pump Brembo master cylinder
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware Continental MK100 ABS w/ rear wheel lift mitigation
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.1 inches
- Seat height: 32.7 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.4 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 46 mpg (RR and RR SCS: 40 mpg)
- Curb weight: N/A
COLORS
- 2021 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso: Ago Red
- 2021 MV Agusta Brutale RR and RR SCS: Carbon Black Metallic/Avio Grey Metallic; Shock Pearl Red/Avio Grey
PRICES
- 2021 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso Price: £13,400 (US MSRP $TBA)
- 2021 MV Agusta Brutale RR Price: £17,000 (US MSRP $TBA)
- 2021 MV Agusta Brutale RR SCS Price: £17,500 (US MSRP $TBA)
2021 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso Photo Gallery
2021 MV Agusta Brutale RR Photo Gallery
2021 MV Agusta Brutale RR SCS Photo Gallery