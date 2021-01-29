Norton Motorcycles Opens New West Midlands Headquarters

Following the bankruptcy of Norton Motorcycle Company and its subsequent purchase by India’s TVS Motor Company in April 2020, the long-embattled British brand is opening a new headquarters in Solihull, West Midlands, on the outskirts of Birmingham. The first order of business is restarting production of the Norton Commando Classic for delivery to customers who had purchased a motorcycle before the bankruptcy and had never taken delivery.

The Solar Park headquarters in Solihull is all-encompassing. According to a Norton spokesman, the “new headquarters will be home to design, engineering, purchasing, sales, marketing, and support teams, as well as the skilled production team that is resuming manufacture of motorcycles.” Previous tooling will be supplemented by new investment by TVS. Production of the V4SS is expected to begin before the end of March.

“The opening of the new headquarters represents a significant step forward for Norton Motorcycles,” announced Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motors. “The opening of this state-of-the-art facility will create the foundations for a sustainable long-term future of Norton. The new bikes will meet the world-class standards our customers expect.”

“This new facility, underpinned by strong quality processes, will produce bikes truly worthy of the illustrious Norton brand and take it into the future. We are setting out to create a future for the company, our employees, our customers, and our partners that lives up to the highest expectations and enable Norton to once again become the real force its history deserves.”

When the headquarters is fully open, there will be an expected workforce of over 50 employees. Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street is enthusiastic, saying, “It speaks volumes to the strides the West Midlands has taken forward in recent years that Norton has chosen to come home after more than a decade based outside the region. This investment not only re-establishes our historic partnership with Norton, but will set a world-class benchmark for exceptional motorcycle manufacturing at the heart of our region, creating hundreds of jobs in the process at what is an incredibly challenging time economically.”

Norton was founded in Birmingham in 1898 by James Lansdowne Norton.