Saturday, January 30, 2021
Community Cake Kalk AP To Battle Endangered Species Poaching

Cake Kalk AP To Battle Endangered Species Poaching

There not much lower than poaching an endangered species. It’s a real problem in Africa, and the people at Cake in Sweden are teaming up with the South African Wildlife College and Goal Zero to effectively help combat poaching. The new Cake Kalk AP electric motorcycle is the result.

There are two primary poaching-fighting innovations behind the Cake Kalk AP (Anti-Poaching) motorcycle. It is electric-powered, which allows rangers to approach the poachers quietly. Plus, it has a Goal Zero solar panel kit to keep the Kalk AP charged in remote locations.

Cake Kalk AP: Anti Poaching

Cake makes a wide variety of electric motorcycles for duty ranging from urban to off-road. However, the Kalk AP has several features to tailor it to the job at hand:

  • Continental TKC 80 off-road tires are mounted on 18-inch wheels. The adventure tires are designed to work well in muddy conditions.
  • The software has been rewritten to prevent the Kalk AP from overheating in the hot African conditions.
  • The motor is sealed, making it resistant to dirt and dust. Should it become submerged, the Kalk AP shrugs it off.
  • A 2100 lumen headlight will help illuminate the criminals after dark.
  • Torque is king on the Calk Kalk AP. The electric motor produces 207 ft-lbs of torque at the rear wheel. The maximum speed of the motorcycle is 56 mph, thanks to 73 horsepower at the rear wheel.
  • Gearing is extremely low, with a 12-tooth countershaft sprocket driving an 80-tooth rear sprocket.
  • The plastic on the Kalk AP is made by Trifilon. It’s a recycled biocomposite fiber-reinforced polymer that is biodegradable. If the plastic breaks in the wild, it will be consumed by nature.
  • With a 2.6kWH battery installed, the Cake Kalk AP weighs just 176 pounds. The battery is rated to last more than three hours.
  • The Cake Connect app offers navigation, communication, and location identification.

“This partnership to test new technologies for innovative conservation solutions is extremely exciting,” noted South African Wildlife College CEO Theresa Sowry. “We are very proud to be partnering with Cake and Goal Zero to test these electric off-road bikes given the impact that this could have on countering poaching across Africa.”

Cake Kalk AP: Price

“Solar power, new technology, and a new category of vehicles that help save endangered species in Africa—this is a perfect example of purpose meeting sustainability,” says Founder and CEO of Cake, Stefan Ytterborn. “We are extremely honored to be able to work with our partners on this initiative and to contribute to developing the means to help curb poaching in the region.” Both Goal Zero and Cake are donating any profits from the Kalk AP to the South African Wildlife College.

If you’d like to help, and get a cool electric motorcycle in the process, Cake has an offer. The Cake Kalk AP sells for $25,000. That gets you the motorcycle and the Goal Zero solar panel kit, and Cake donates a Kalk AP with the solar panel kit to the South African Wildlife College. So, you’re buying a motorcycle for yourself, and a duplicate goes into a worthy service. Plus, you’ll be kept apprised of the activities of the donated motorcycle. You might just save a rhinoceros from a violent, needless death in the Greater Kruger National Park in South Africa.

Cake Kalk AP Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

