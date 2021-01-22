Saturday, January 23, 2021
2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special First Look (5 Fast Facts)

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special changes this year focus on new colors and finishes. However, there are some other updates worth discussing.

  1. The 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The smartphone apps are integrated into the Boom! Box GTS color touchscreen infotainment system. Unfortunately, it requires a wired connection.
  1. The new Street Glide Special gets a new Daymaker LED headlight.

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special: Price, MSRP, For Sale

  1. There’s now a low-profile engine guard as standard equipment on the Street Glide Special.
  1. You get to choose between six colors and two finishes when buying a 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special. The two finishes are Chrome and Black. As we have seen lately, the Black finish is more expensive than Chrome.
  1. The least expensive flavor of 2021 Street Glide Special is Vivid Black with a Chrome Finish at an MSRP of $27,099. The most expensive version of this motorcycle features the striking Snake Venom paint and Black Finish. It runs $29,199, and it looks awesome.

We have reviewed the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special.

Photography by Josh Kurpius, Jack Schmidt, and Clutch Studios 

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Specifications

ENGINE

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin
  • Displacement: 114 cubic inches (1868cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
  • Maximum torque: 118 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.5:1
  • Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
  • Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shocks w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 2.2 inches
  • Wheels: Gloss Black Prodigy
  • Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 5
  • Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64 inches
  • Seat height: 27.2 inches
  • Rake: 26 degrees
  • Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
  • Trail: 6.8 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
  • Curb weight: 827 pounds

COLORS/FINISHES and PRICES

  • Vivid Black (Chrome Finish): $27,099 MSRP
  • Billiard Red (Chrome Finish): $27,599
  • Black Jack Metallic (Chrome Finish): $27,599
  • Vivid Black (Black Finish): $27,999 MSRP
  • Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black (Chrome Finish): $28,099
  • Snake Venom (Chrome Finish): $28,299
  • Billiard Red (Black Finish): $28,499
  • Gauntlet Gray Metallic (Black Finish): $28,499
  • Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black (Black Finish): $28,999
  • Snake Venom (Black Finish): $29,199

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

