2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special First Look (5 Fast Facts)

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special changes this year focus on new colors and finishes. However, there are some other updates worth discussing.

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The smartphone apps are integrated into the Boom! Box GTS color touchscreen infotainment system. Unfortunately, it requires a wired connection.

The new Street Glide Special gets a new Daymaker LED headlight.

There’s now a low-profile engine guard as standard equipment on the Street Glide Special.

You get to choose between six colors and two finishes when buying a 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special. The two finishes are Chrome and Black. As we have seen lately, the Black finish is more expensive than Chrome.

The least expensive flavor of 2021 Street Glide Special is Vivid Black with a Chrome Finish at an MSRP of $27,099. The most expensive version of this motorcycle features the striking Snake Venom paint and Black Finish. It runs $29,199, and it looks awesome.

We have reviewed the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special.

Photography by Josh Kurpius, Jack Schmidt, and Clutch Studios

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Specifications

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin

Displacement: 114 cubic inches (1868cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”

Maximum torque: 118 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc

Cooling: Air and oil

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shocks w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 2.2 inches

Wheels: Gloss Black Prodigy

Front wheel: 19 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 18 x 5

Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height: 27.2 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

Curb weight: 827 pounds

COLORS/FINISHES and PRICES

Vivid Black (Chrome Finish): $27,099 MSRP

Billiard Red (Chrome Finish): $27,599

Black Jack Metallic (Chrome Finish): $27,599

Vivid Black (Black Finish): $27,999 MSRP

Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black (Chrome Finish): $28,099

Snake Venom (Chrome Finish): $28,299

Billiard Red (Black Finish): $28,499

Gauntlet Gray Metallic (Black Finish): $28,499

Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black (Black Finish): $28,999

Snake Venom (Black Finish): $29,199

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Photo Gallery