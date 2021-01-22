2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special First Look (5 Fast Facts)

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special changes this year focus on new colors and finishes. However, there are some other updates worth discussing.
- The 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The smartphone apps are integrated into the Boom! Box GTS color touchscreen infotainment system. Unfortunately, it requires a wired connection.
- The new Street Glide Special gets a new Daymaker LED headlight.
- There’s now a low-profile engine guard as standard equipment on the Street Glide Special.
- You get to choose between six colors and two finishes when buying a 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special. The two finishes are Chrome and Black. As we have seen lately, the Black finish is more expensive than Chrome.
- The least expensive flavor of 2021 Street Glide Special is Vivid Black with a Chrome Finish at an MSRP of $27,099. The most expensive version of this motorcycle features the striking Snake Venom paint and Black Finish. It runs $29,199, and it looks awesome.
We have reviewed the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special.
Photography by Josh Kurpius, Jack Schmidt, and Clutch Studios
2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Specifications
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin
- Displacement: 114 cubic inches (1868cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
- Maximum torque: 118 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shocks w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 2.2 inches
- Wheels: Gloss Black Prodigy
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height: 27.2 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
- Curb weight: 827 pounds
COLORS/FINISHES and PRICES
- Vivid Black (Chrome Finish): $27,099 MSRP
- Billiard Red (Chrome Finish): $27,599
- Black Jack Metallic (Chrome Finish): $27,599
- Vivid Black (Black Finish): $27,999 MSRP
- Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black (Chrome Finish): $28,099
- Snake Venom (Chrome Finish): $28,299
- Billiard Red (Black Finish): $28,499
- Gauntlet Gray Metallic (Black Finish): $28,499
- Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black (Black Finish): $28,999
- Snake Venom (Black Finish): $29,199
2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Photo Gallery