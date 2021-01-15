2021 Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory First Look (11 Fast Facts)

There are quite a few updates to the 2021 Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory. None of them are revolutionary. However, taken together, they add up to quite a few changes to the legendary superbike.

There are still differences between the RSV4 and the RSV4 Factory. The Factory gets forged aluminum wheels, semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension, and Brembo Stylema brake calipers.

The 1099cc V4 engine has been reworked to meet Euro 5 standards, and produce more power. Torque is increased, though Aprilia is not saying by how much. The 217-horsepower peak is unchanged.

The 2021 Aprilia RSV4s get a new ECU and IMU. This means the motorcycles have the latest Marelli 11MP ECU and six-axis IMU. The system continues to be ride-by-wire, and new software allows user-selectable engine braking levels.

The number of riding-mode choices has been expanded to six. There are three preset riding modes—one for the track, and two for the street. Matching that are three user-configurable riding modes—two for the track, and one for the street. These modes include adjustable traction control, ABS, wheelie control, and engine braking, among other choices.

The 2021 Aprilia RSV4s get a new lighter and stronger swingarm. The lower brace is reinforced with the goal of improved stability under acceleration.

There’s a new fairing that puts more pressure in the airbox and more downforce on the chassis.

Aprilia has integrated the winglets into the fairing. Previously, they were add-ons. Now, the winglets are built in. According to an Aprilia spokesman, this “optimizes stability at high speeds and simultaneously improves engine cooling, diverting the hot air flows from the rider, in addition to representing a highly aesthetic feature.”

The seat and fuel tank have been updated to complement the new fairing. Aprilia claims the new cockpit is roomier.

Imbedded into the fairing are corner-aware lights. The new lights show you the way into a corner after dark.

There are two color choices for the RSV4 Factory, and one for the standard RSV4. The RSV4 comes in Dark Losail only, and the RSV4 Factory will be available in Aprilia Black and Lava Red. The only photo we have is of the Lava Red version of the RSV4 Factory.