Saturday, January 16, 2021
Motorcycle Racing News 2021 American Flat Track Schedule: 17 AFT Rounds Planned

The 2021 American Flat Track schedule has been revealed, and it features 17 rounds running from March to October, and coast-to-coast. There are four doubleheaders planned in the Progressive American Flat Track championship series, though one is still TBA.

Dalton Gauthier

The first doubleheader is the season opener at Volusia Speedway in Barberville, Fla, during Daytona Bike Week. The next doubleheader is on Father’s Day weekend in Oklahoma City at Remington Park. Illinois State Fairgrounds is the third doubleheader site, as there will be back-to-back Springfield Miles on the traditional Labor Day weekend. The hope is a fourth doubleheader to be held in California in September. A location isn’t listed, but a pair of Sacramento Miles has to be the hope.

There are plenty of other historic races, including the Texas Half-Mile in May, Lima Half-Mile in June, the DuQuoin Mil in July, and the Peoria TT in August. The finale is set for October 8, when American Flat Track will be running the Charlotte Half-Mile at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.

  1. March 12: Volusia Half-Mile I, Volusia Speedway, Barberville, FL
  2. March 13: Volusia Half-Mile II, Volusia Speedway, Barberville, FL
  3. May 1: Atlanta Super TT, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA
  4. May 22: Texas Half-Mile, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
  5. May 29: Chicago Half-Mile, Dirt Oval Route 66, Joliet, IL
  6. June 18: OKC Mile I, Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
  7. June 19: OKC Mile II, Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
  8. June 26: Lima Half-Mile, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH
  9. July 17: DuQuoin Mile, DuQuoin Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, IL
  10. July 24: Port Royal Half-Mile, Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA
  11. Aug. 14: New York Short Track, Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY
  12. Aug. 21: Peoria TT, Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL
  13. Sep. 4: Springfield Mile I, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
  14. Sep. 5: Springfield Mile II, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
  15. Sep. TBD: TBA Doubleheader I, California
  16. Sep. TBD: TBA Doubleheader II, California
  17. Oct. 8: Charlotte Half-Mile, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

