2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Lineup First Look: Bobber and Roamer Updated

The Moto Guzzi V9 lineup of the Bobber and Roamer gets a significant update for 2021. There’s a new motor powering the two V9s, and it is based on the V-twin used on the V85 TT adventure motorcycle. The 2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber and Roamer now have a motor that produces a peak of 65 horsepower and tops out at 54 ft-lbs of torque. To accommodate that extra power, the 2021 V9 Roamer and V9 Bobber also benefit from a beefed-up headstock. According to a Moto Guzzi spokesman, the frame mod will “increase stability and riding precision.”

To quell the extra vibration that comes with the more powerful motor, the V9s get rubber-mounted footpegs. The uprated power is also harnessed by traction control, which is standard and defeatable. ABS is standard to help with deceleration.

The 2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber gets some model-specific updates. There is a new seat and abbreviated front fender, plus vented aluminum side panels. The Bobber also gets a new digital dash and full LED lighting. The new headlight has a DRL that is in the shape of Moto Guzzi’s iconic Mandello Eagle.

Although both V9s, Moto Guzzi gives each model a distinctive flair beyond the difference in tires—fat for the Bobber and slim for the Roamer. The 2021 Moto Guzzi Bobber V9 is blacked out with matte finishes, per contemporary trends. The name for the lack-of-color scheme is Nero Essenziale, which translates to Essential Black. There’s more gloss and chrome on the 2021 Moto Guzzi Roamer V9, plus a fly screen. Still notably devoid of color, the Roamer’s finish is called Grigio Lunare (Moon Gray).

We don’t have list prices for either of the 2021 Moto Guzzi V9 motorcycles, and the arrival date in the United States has not been set. When they’re here, though, we will be testing both to see how the new powerplant and reinforced frame perform.

Photography by Studio Pointer

2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Lineup Photo Gallery