Thursday, January 14, 2021
Tirox SnapJack SS First Look: Motorcycle Chain Maintenance Aid

Tirox SnapJack SS First Look: Motorcycle Chain Maintenance Aid

Although single-sided swingarms are designed to simplify maintenance, if the motorcycle doesn’t have a centerstand, it doesn’t make working on your drive chain any easier. The new Tirox SnapJack SS is designed to safely lift up your motorcycle’s rear wheel so you can confidently clean and lube your chain.

The Tirox (pronounced tie-rocks) SnapJack SS is based on the successful SnapJack V2 that we have tested, which is designed for motorcycles with traditional swingarms. The V2 lifts the rear wheel off the ground by wedging itself between the swingarm and the pavement.

Tirox SnapJack SS First Look: Motorcycle Chain ToolThe SnapJack SS works a bit differently. Instead of working on the swingarm, the SnapJack SS uses the hollow rear axle to its advantage. A Delrin spool is inserted into the axle on the non-swingarm side—Tirox offers spools to fit most KTMs, Ducatis, and Triumphs. The SnapJack SS is then attached to the spool. Using the magic of leverage, as described by Archimedes and the Peripatetic School, you push on the SnapJack SS’s midway pivot point, and up the wheel is lifted off the ground.

Here is how Tirox explains the process:

  • Apply the front brake with the included Velcro strap and turn handlebars left.
  • Insert the roller into the rear axle.
  • Place the cleated base a few inches away from the tire with the pivot at a shallow angle.
  • Push the pivot section toward the bike, raising the rear tire off the ground.

Tirox SnapJack SS Tool: First Look

You’re probably thinking that a paddock stand will work, and you are right. However, a paddock stand is more expensive, cumbersome, and requires more storage space. The SnapJack SS runs $70 and is just nine inches long. Here’s what you’ll find during unboxing, according to Tirox:

  • Height-adjustable two-piece pivoting section with cleated base
  • Ball-lock detent pin to secure the SnapJack in its lifted position
  • Front brake lever strap
  • Anti-slip rubber pads for use on smooth/slippery surfaces
  • 29mm or 42mm roller to accommodate popular axle diameters

Tirox SnapJack SS First Look: Price

Anyone concerned about quality will be happy to know that the Tirox SnapJack SS takes American steel and CNC-processes it in Canada. It’s available at reputable motorcycle dealers in the United States, Canada, the UK, New Zealand, and South Africa; Tirox does not sell direct to the consumer. However, the SnapJack website is worth a look.

