2021 AMA Motocross National Championship Series Schedule

The 2021 AMA Motocross Championship Series is the 50th edition of the title chase. Now popularly known as the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and operated by MX Sports Pro Racing, there will be 12 rounds for 2021, with the series starting and ending in California.

“The 2021 schedule has been developed through a collective effort alongside all of our event organizers, and we’re thrilled to see such legendary venues back on the calendar,” Managing Director at MX Sports Pro Racing Roy Janson explains. “The outlook surrounding the fight to eradicate COVID-19 has provided a sense of optimism amongst our group, which has us hopeful to welcome spectators at all the races while also allowing nearly every one of our events to remain on their traditional dates.”

The 2021 AMA Motocross Championship Series isn’t quite normal, but looks nothing like the necessarily imaginative calendar last year. There is only one example of a track having more than one round—Fox Raceway in California—and Loretta Lynn’s is looking like a one-off idea, as it is not on the 2021 program. The four-part 2021 calendar has three breaks before an uninterrupted five-race sprint to the end of the season.

Part 1 of the series is the opening Fox Raceway National round in Pala on May 29, followed by the Thunder Valley National in Colorado.

The riders get a week off before reconvening at Mt. Morris, Penn., for the High Point National and the start of Part 2. The Southwick National in Massachusetts and the Redbud National in Michigan on the traditional Independence Day weekend follow in quick succession.

A one-week break ends at the Spring Creek National in Minnesota and the Washougal National in Washington. That’s Part 3.

There is then a three-week break, with Part 4 being a coast-to-coast battle to the end. The racing resumes at New Berlin, NY, for the Unadilla National. The series heads south to Maryland for the Budds Creek National, then west to Indiana for the Ironman National. The 2021 AMA Motocross Championship Series returns to Pala, Calif, for the Pala National and the Sept. 11 finale—the return of the Hangtown National in Sacramento, Calif. Hangtown is the oldest National venue on the circuit, though we’re used to it being opening round, as well as named the Hangtown Motocross Class. Regardless, it is great to see Hangtown on the calendar.

Video coverage will come via Peacock, NBC, and MAVTV, with the broadcast and streaming schedules to be named later.

May 29 – Fox Raceway National, Pala, CA June 5 – Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, CA June 19 – High Point National, Mt. Morris, PA June 26 – Southwick National, Southwick, MA July 3 – Redbud National, Buchanan, MI July 17 – Spring Creek National, Millville, MN July 24 – Washougal National, Washougal, WA Aug. 14 – Unadilla National, New Berlin, WA Aug. 21 – Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville, MD Aug. 28 – Ironman National, Crawfordsville, IN Sep. 4 – Pala National, Pala, CA Sep. 11 – Hangtown National, Rancho Cordova, CA

Action photography by Simon Cudby