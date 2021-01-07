2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 First Look (8 Fast Facts—Upright Sportbike)

Aprilia wasn’t even cagey when debuting the 2021 RS 660 to us. They came right out and admitted that a Tuono version was in the works. It didn’t take long for the 2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 to go public. While we don’t have full specs on the Tuono 660 yet, we can share what Aprilia has told us about its newest upright, faired sportbike.

The curb weight of the 2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 is 403 pounds. That’s the same weight as the RS 660, which tells you that it shares a significant number of components.

As it did with the Tuono V4 when deriving it from the RSV4, Aprilia has changed the tuning on the Tuono 660 compared to the RS 660. The RS has a peak of 100 horsepower, while the Tuono tops out at 95 horsepower. There’s no word on rpm or torque numbers.

Aprilia has lowered the gearing for the Tuono 660 relative to the RS. We’re not sure how much.

The Tuono 660 will not have the same geometry as the RS 660. According to an Aprilia spokesman, “The chassis architecture measurements differentiate [the] Tuono 660 from the RS.” Aprilia is being cagey about specifics, but has told us that there is a “different offset of the fork plate.” We don’t know how much or in what direction, but Aprilia also says the Tuono chassis will offer “total control, responsiveness, and agile handling” due to the change.

There will be a full suite of electronic aids on the Tuono 660. In addition to three road-modes and two track-modes—just as on the RS 660. The Tuono 6650 will have adjustable power delivery, traction control, wheel control, and engine brakes. The Tuono also retains the RS’s cruise control.

You will have a choice of three colors for the 2021 Aprilia Tuono 660—Acid Gold, Concept Black, and Iridium Grey.

Look for the Tuono 660 to show up on dealers’ floors by the end of March.

The MSRP for the 2021 Aprilia RS 660 is $10,499. You get to pay a $200 premium if you want the Acid Gold version.

