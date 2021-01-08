Friday, January 8, 2021
Motorcycle Racing News AMA Supercross/Motocross 2021 GasGas Factory Racing Teams First Look: Justin Barcia and More

2021 GasGas Factory Racing Teams First Look: Justin Barcia and More

GasGas invited the press to a coming-out party for its new 2021 GasGas Factory Racing Teams—motocross/supercross, GNCC (Grand National Cross Country), and observed trials. Held at RD Field near the GasGas (and KTM headquarters in the United States), seven riders hit the supercross, endurocross, and trials practice course for photos.

2021 GasGas Factory Racing Teams First Look: Supercross and Motocross
Justin Barcia (#51) and Michael Mosiman

Before riding, GasGas representatives, including GasGas North America Off-Road Race Team Manager Geoff Aaron and Costal GasGas Factory Racing Team Manager Barry Hawk, discussed the racing and the focus of the brand. Recently acquired by the KTM Group, GasGas is being marketed as a “fun” brand. With KTM as the “serious” racers and the historic Husqvarna marque appealing to an older demographic, GasGas adds youthfulness to its promotional arsenal. GasGas was formed in 1985, while KTM dates back to 1953, and Husqvarna was started in 1689 (with the first motorcycles produced in 1903).

The GasGas EX off-road motorcycles and MC motocross/supercross models are based on KTM equivalent motorcycles. The trials bikes are still made in Spain and basically unchanged from those built by GasGas when owned by the Torrot Group. The GasGas Factory Racing Team riders were all aboard 2021 models.

Justin Barcia is the star of the show, as a multi-time Supercross and motocross race winner, and a two-time Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East champion. He’s the sole 450 rider for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team. It is Troy Lee Designs’ first foray into the 450SX and 450MX divisions, and TLD’s first year with GasGas after previously running KTMs. Barcia will be racing the 2021 GasGas MC 450F.

2021 GasGas Factory Racing Teams First Look:
Tyler Keefe (left) and Justin Barcia (450SX/450MX)

Michael Mosiman and Pierce Brown will be campaigning the 2021 GasGas MC 250F in the 250 classes. Mosiman is moving to GasGas from the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. As both Husqvarnas and GasGas motorcrossers are based on a KTM platform, Mosiman should make the change seamlessly. Pierce Brown, who is injured and did not ride at the press event, rode for Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM last year, so he will have an even smoother transition to GasGas. Longtime TLD race manager Tyler Keefe also makes the move to GasGas.

2021 GasGas Factory Racing Teams First Look: 250SX and 250MX
250SX/250MX: Pierce Brown (left) and Michael Mosiman

The Coastal GasGas Factory Racing team will focus on GNCC success, while also competing in the National Enduro Championship and other prestigious off-road races in the United States. Ricky Russell will be aboard the 2021 GasGas EX 450F, and Johnny Girroir will campaign the EX 250F. Russell rode for the Coastal Racing Husqvarna last year, while Girroir rode a privateer KTM in 2020 and has an XC2 win under his belt. Eight-time GNCC champion Barry Hawk returns as a Coastal Racing Team Manager.

2021 GasGas Factory Racing Teams First Look: GNCC
GNCC: Ricky Russell (left) and Johnny Girroir

The GasGas Factory Racing team for the 2021 MotoTrials USA National Championship Series (the 2020 season was canceled) consists of Daniel Blanc-Gonnet in the Pro class and Madeleine Hoover in the Pro Women’s division. Blanc-Gonnet has been riding GasGas trials bikes since 2017 and finished the 2018 season in P2. Hoover has won the last three Women’s Pro National Championships. However, Hoover was unable to ride at the event due to injury. Ten-time US Trials Champion Geoff Aaron also carries the title of GasGas Trials Racing Team Manager. The riders will be aboard flagship GasGax TXT GP models.

2021 GasGas Factory Racing Teams First Look: USA observed trials MotoTrials
Trials: Daniel Blanc-Gonnet (left) and Madeleine Hoover.

GasGas emphasized that trials bikes are great cross-training motorcycles for riders of all disciplines, as well as fitting into the “fun” ethos that GasGas is promoting.

Photography by Don Williams

2021 GasGas Factory Racing Teams Gallery

Previous article2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 First Look (8 Fast Facts—Upright Sportbike)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 First Look (8 Fast Facts—Upright Sportbike)

Don Williams -
0
Aprilia wasn’t even cagey when debuting the 2021 RS 660 to us. They came right out and admitted that a Tuono version was in...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Buyer’s Guide: Price, Specs, and More

Don Williams -
0
In the seven years since its introduction, the Yamaha Bolt has gone through various guises. The original Bolt debuted with the R-Spec alongside it....
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2021 Supercross Television Schedule: Cable, Streaming, and Broadcast

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season is just around the corner, so it’s time to start planning to watch some racing. For the dedicated...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2021 Honda CB300R Buyer’s Guide: Price, Specs, and Photos

Don Williams -
0
Light weight, a torquey single-cylinder powerplant, and compact dimensions make the 2021 Honda CB300R a highly capable urban motorcycle. The upright standard is part...
Read more
News

2020 Suzuki SV650X Review: Café and Canyon Ready

TeeJay Adams -
0
A status of cool exudes from the 2020 Suzuki SV650X. With the styling of a retro café racer, the X blends the look of...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Lineup First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The new three-model Honda Gold Wing Tour lineup is here for 2021, with some functional and marketing changes. Let’s get going with the fast...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2021 GasGas Factory Racing Teams First Look: Justin Barcia and More

Don Williams -
0
GasGas invited the press to a coming-out party for its new 2021 GasGas Factory Racing Teams—motocross/supercross, GNCC (Grand National Cross Country), and observed trials....
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 First Look (8 Fast Facts—Upright Sportbike)

Don Williams -
0
Aprilia wasn’t even cagey when debuting the 2021 RS 660 to us. They came right out and admitted that a Tuono version was in...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Buyer’s Guide: Price, Specs, and More

Don Williams -
0
In the seven years since its introduction, the Yamaha Bolt has gone through various guises. The original Bolt debuted with the R-Spec alongside it....
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2021 Supercross Television Schedule: Cable, Streaming, and Broadcast

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season is just around the corner, so it’s time to start planning to watch some racing. For the dedicated...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2021 Honda CB300R Buyer’s Guide: Price, Specs, and Photos

Don Williams -
0
Light weight, a torquey single-cylinder powerplant, and compact dimensions make the 2021 Honda CB300R a highly capable urban motorcycle. The upright standard is part...
Read more
News

2020 Suzuki SV650X Review: Café and Canyon Ready

TeeJay Adams -
0
A status of cool exudes from the 2020 Suzuki SV650X. With the styling of a retro café racer, the X blends the look of...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling