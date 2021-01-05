Tuesday, January 5, 2021
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Lineup First Look (7 Fast Facts)

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Lineup First Look (7 Fast Facts)

The new three-model Honda Gold Wing Tour lineup is here for 2021, with some functional and marketing changes. Let’s get going with the fast facts.

  1. Honda added 11 liters of capacity to the new Gold Wing Tours’ top trunks. When Honda reduced the Gold Wing Tour’s luggage capacity for the last update, many long-distance travelers were inconsolable. Honda has given in to the complaints and upped the top trunk’s capacity by 11 liters, giving the Gold Wing Tour a 61-liter cargo capacity.

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Lineup: MSRP and Price
2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Automatic DCT.

  1. If you like to crank up the tunes, Honda hears you. The 2021 Tours get new speakers with 45 watts of power driving them. Additionally, the automatic volume-adjustment level feature is improved.
  1. The SiriusXM antenna is now standard.
  1. Android Auto comes to the Gold Wing Tour. The Alphabet-owned app that works with Google joins Apple CarPlay on the big tourer.
  1. The rear turn signals are now red. 
  1. “Automatic” expands the name of the DCT-equipped models. Not everyone understands that DCT stands for Dual Clutch Transmission and what it means. However, the word “automatic” is universally understood. Not all DCT Hondas are getting Automatic added, but Honda is going that route with the Gold Wing.
  1. The 2021 three-motorcycle Tour lineup of Gold Wings hits the showroom floors in February. We have the prices in the spec sheet.

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour (and Automatic DCT and Air Bag Automatic DCT) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Horizontally opposed 6-cylinder
  • Displacement: 1833cc
  • Bore x stroke: 73 x 73mm
  • Compression ratio: 10.5:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC Unicam; 4 vpc
  • Transmission: 6-speed, plus electric reverse (DCTs: Fully and semi-automatic 7-speed, plus reverse and walking mode)
  • Clutch: Manual (DCTs: Fully automatic)
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable double-wishbone w/ Showa shock; 4.3 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage assisted electronically adjustable spring-preload Showa shock; 4.1 inches
  • Front tire: 130/70 x 18; Bridgestone Exedra G853
  • Rear tire: 200/55 x 16; Bridgestone Exedra G852
  • Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 6-piston Nissin calipers
  • Rear brake: 316mm disc w/ 3-piston Nissin caliper
  • ABS: Standard w/ linked braking

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 66.7 inches
  • Rake: 30.5 degrees
  • Trail: 4.3 inches
  • Seat height: 29.3 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5.6 gallons
  • Estimate fuel consumption: 42 mpg
  • Curb weight: 836 pounds (DCT: 838 pounds; Air Bag Automatic DCT: 847 pounds)

COLORS

  • Candy Ardent Red
  • Metallic Black (standard Tour and Tour DCT only)

PRICE

  • 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Price: $28,300 MSRP
  • 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Price: $29,300 MSRP
  • 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Air Bag DCT Price: $32,600 MSRP

Previous articleWorx Hydroshot Ultra Cordless Pressure Washer Review
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Gear / Parts

Worx Hydroshot Ultra Cordless Pressure Washer Review

Don Williams -
0
Although I have always coveted pressure washers, I have always resisted the temptation to get one. There’s already too much stuff in my garage,...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Feasting on Asphalt: The River Run by Alton Brown [Review]

Gary Ilminen -
0
As a rule, motorcyclists enjoy a good motorcycle touring story and great food. Generally, we think of those things as separate subjects, though related....
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2021 House of Kolor Calendar: Motorcycles, Trucks, and Hot Rods

Don Williams -
0
If you’re looking for a way to brighten up your new year, the 2021 House of Kolor Calendar has no shortage of retina-burning colors....
Read more
Buyers Guide

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Photos + Prices

Don Williams -
0
A highly versatile motorcycle, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is here with both ABS and non-ABS versions. There are no changes to the parallel-twin...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

Motocross and Supercross Colors: Guide to the Plastic on Track

Don Williams -
0
The easiest way to tell the motorcycle brands at a supercross or motocross race is by the color of the plastic on the racebike....
Read more
News

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Prices + Photos

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 goes all-ABS this year, as the non-ABS version is no longer available. Otherwise, the Yamaha R3 is unchanged other than...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Lineup First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The new three-model Honda Gold Wing Tour lineup is here for 2021, with some functional and marketing changes. Let’s get going with the fast...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Worx Hydroshot Ultra Cordless Pressure Washer Review

Don Williams -
0
Although I have always coveted pressure washers, I have always resisted the temptation to get one. There’s already too much stuff in my garage,...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Feasting on Asphalt: The River Run by Alton Brown [Review]

Gary Ilminen -
0
As a rule, motorcyclists enjoy a good motorcycle touring story and great food. Generally, we think of those things as separate subjects, though related....
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2021 KTM 690 Enduro R Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Price + Photos

Don Williams -
0
This motorcycle is a bit of an odd man out when it comes to the world of KTM. The 2021 KTM 690 Enduro R...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2021 House of Kolor Calendar: Motorcycles, Trucks, and Hot Rods

Don Williams -
0
If you’re looking for a way to brighten up your new year, the 2021 House of Kolor Calendar has no shortage of retina-burning colors....
Read more
Buyers Guide

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Photos + Prices

Don Williams -
0
A highly versatile motorcycle, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is here with both ABS and non-ABS versions. There are no changes to the parallel-twin...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling