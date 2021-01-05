2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Lineup First Look (7 Fast Facts)

The new three-model Honda Gold Wing Tour lineup is here for 2021, with some functional and marketing changes. Let’s get going with the fast facts.
- Honda added 11 liters of capacity to the new Gold Wing Tours’ top trunks. When Honda reduced the Gold Wing Tour’s luggage capacity for the last update, many long-distance travelers were inconsolable. Honda has given in to the complaints and upped the top trunk’s capacity by 11 liters, giving the Gold Wing Tour a 61-liter cargo capacity.
- If you like to crank up the tunes, Honda hears you. The 2021 Tours get new speakers with 45 watts of power driving them. Additionally, the automatic volume-adjustment level feature is improved.
- The SiriusXM antenna is now standard.
- Android Auto comes to the Gold Wing Tour. The Alphabet-owned app that works with Google joins Apple CarPlay on the big tourer.
- The rear turn signals are now red.
- “Automatic” expands the name of the DCT-equipped models. Not everyone understands that DCT stands for Dual Clutch Transmission and what it means. However, the word “automatic” is universally understood. Not all DCT Hondas are getting Automatic added, but Honda is going that route with the Gold Wing.
- The 2021 three-motorcycle Tour lineup of Gold Wings hits the showroom floors in February. We have the prices in the spec sheet.
2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour (and Automatic DCT and Air Bag Automatic DCT) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontally opposed 6-cylinder
- Displacement: 1833cc
- Bore x stroke: 73 x 73mm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC Unicam; 4 vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed, plus electric reverse (DCTs: Fully and semi-automatic 7-speed, plus reverse and walking mode)
- Clutch: Manual (DCTs: Fully automatic)
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable double-wishbone w/ Showa shock; 4.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage assisted electronically adjustable spring-preload Showa shock; 4.1 inches
- Front tire: 130/70 x 18; Bridgestone Exedra G853
- Rear tire: 200/55 x 16; Bridgestone Exedra G852
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 6-piston Nissin calipers
- Rear brake: 316mm disc w/ 3-piston Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard w/ linked braking
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 66.7 inches
- Rake: 30.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 29.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.6 gallons
- Estimate fuel consumption: 42 mpg
- Curb weight: 836 pounds (DCT: 838 pounds; Air Bag Automatic DCT: 847 pounds)
COLORS
- Candy Ardent Red
- Metallic Black (standard Tour and Tour DCT only)
PRICE
- 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Price: $28,300 MSRP
- 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Price: $29,300 MSRP
- 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Air Bag DCT Price: $32,600 MSRP