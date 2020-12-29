2021 Endurance World Championship Schedule First Look

The 2021 Endurance World Championship Series schedule is here. Cancellations ravaged last season, with just four rounds spread out over 2019 and 2020. The 2021 series runs from April in France to October in Portugal, with a flyaway race to Suzuka in Japan.

The schedule features a pair of 24-hour races, two 8-hour races, and a 12-hour battle at the finale at Estoril Circuit.

“All of the championship’s big classic races are back to offer fans an exciting show ahead of the first-ever 24H de Spa Motos in June 2022,” notes François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events.

“Once again, we will do everything possible to ensure that the FIM Endurance World Championship has a worthy calendar,” according to FIM President Jorge Viegas, “one that can offer all the protagonists a balanced and exciting competition.

The Suzuki Endurance Racing Team took the 2019-20 title with the team of Gregg Black, Etienne Masson, Vincent Phillipe (Rounds 1 and 2), and Xavier Simeon (Rounds 3 and 4) aboard a Suzuki GSX-R1000. “This title makes me extremely happy!” Masson said. “I’ve been running after it since 2016, since Anthony’s accident. There were many things to deal with, but everything worked very well from the beginning. The competition is getting tougher and tougher but the SERT never gives up!” It is SERT’s 16th title.

2021 Endurance World Championship Schedule

Round 1: April 17-18, 24 Heures Motos, Le Mans, France

Round 2: May 23, 8 Hours of Oschersleben, Germany

Round 3: July 18, Suzuka 8 Hours, Japan

Round 4: September 18-19, Bol d’Or (24-hour), Le Castellet, France

Round 5: October 16, 12 Hours of Estoril, Portugal

2019-20 Endurance World Championship Final Standings