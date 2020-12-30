Thursday, December 31, 2020
Six Amazing Honda Minis at Mecum's Kissimmee 2021 Auction

If you’re in the market for a 50cc or 70cc Honda mini motorcycles from the 1968 to 1971 era, Mecum Auction’s upcoming Kissimmee 2021 event is where you want to be. The auction runs from January 7 to 16, 2021, with bidding in-person, via the Internet, or over the phone.

We’ve picked six of our favorites from the Mecum’s Kissimmee auction for a closer look, starting with the oldest first.

1968 Honda Mini Trail 50

Six Amazing Honda Minis at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2021 Auction: Mini Trail 50
If you like the Honda Monkey and want the motorcycle it is based on, the 1969 Honda Mini Trail Z50A-K0 is the original. It was a hardtail dirt bike for kids, and it captured the imagination of a generation. This example in Bright Yellow has had a complete restoration, and includes NOS white levers and grips. It comes with an owner’s manual.

1969 Honda Mini Trail 50

The Mini Trail 50 got street-legal lighting in 1969, giving it even more in common with the current Monkey. This is another restoration with an impressive list of NOS parts—seat, tool kit, grips, levers, cables, and rectifier. This Mini Trail Z50A-K1 includes the owner’s manual and brochure. The Candy Red with Silver paint job is the rare Silver Tag edition.

1970 Honda Mini Trail 50

A longer rear fender distinguishes the 1970 Honda Mini Trail Z50A-K2 from its predecessors, earning it the Long Tail nickname. This example has plenty of NOS parts—muffler, rear fender and taillight assembly, seat, cable, grips, lever, handlebars (left and right), killswitch, fork boots, and foot brake. The paint is Candy Sapphire Blue with White. This concours-level restoration is considered a show bike.

1970 Honda QA50

Six Amazing Honda Minis at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2021 Auction: QA50
This is the ultimate in stripped-down Honda minis. The 1970 Honda QA50-K0 got by with a 2-speed auto-clutch transmission, plus a minimal frame with a single clamp for the handlebar. This unrestored example is a show winner, featuring the original tires and seats, along with the original Sprout Green paint.

1970 Honda Trail 70

Six Amazing Honda Minis at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2021 Auction: Trail 70
For bigger kids and smaller adults, 1970 Honda Trail CT70H made the scene, with its distinctive pressed steel frame with an integrated fuel tank. The Trail 70 was available in 3- and 4-speed versions—both with an automatic clutch like the 50s. The Candy Emerald Green example shown here was only available with a 4-speed transmission.  This motorcycle is in unrestored condition with 860 miles on the odometer. It’s an award-winning Trail 70, so it’s ready for show with its original seat, grips, and luggage rack.

1971 Honda SL70

Six Amazing Honda Minis at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2021 Auction: SL70
The 1971 Yamaha Mini Enduro revolutionized the dirt bike world for kids, and the 1971 Honda SL70K0 did the same in a dual-sport configuration. Unlike the other Honda minis, the SL70 looked exactly like an adult motorcycle—only scaled down. It featured a manual clutch—another adult feature—with a 4-speed transmission. This Summer Yellow SL70 for auction is a recent restoration and has a rebuilt motor.

This was the era when kids’ motorcycles were introduced, and then began to be taken seriously within just three years. All six of these Honda minis are being offered with no reserve at the Mecum Auction’s Kissimmee 2021 event.

 

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

